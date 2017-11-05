Donna Brazile is on Sunday morning shows doing a serious backpedal on the comments she made to Politico about the DNC and the Clinton Campaign rigging the primaries.

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile to @ThisWeekABC: "I found no evidence, none whatsoever" that primaries were "rigged." https://t.co/E3CWAACazM pic.twitter.com/QBS1dO4JPZ — ABC News (@ABC) November 5, 2017

Wonder if she’s a little worried about the Clinton Dynasty being angry with her … or it could be the serious backlash she has witnessed in social media over the past few days. Someone needs to tell her though, the damage is already done.

She literally said the opposite in her Politico article. pic.twitter.com/VPlN6xo8hh — neontaster (@neontaster) November 5, 2017

LITERALLY said it. Yes.

She said, ‘By September 7, the day I called Bernie, I had found my proof …’

Why oh why would she suddenly change her story?

Honestly, we all should have known there was going to be walking back of her original statements. — Mark Nova (@imarknova) November 5, 2017

She IS a Democrat after all.

.@donnabrazile tells @ThisWeekABC she doesn't regret taking DNC role, but "this was worse than Katrina, in terms of the emotional toll." pic.twitter.com/Uv1fasWGWA — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 5, 2017

POOR DONNA. How could she bear it?! Such an emotional toll she wrote a book about it and is actively promoting it.

She and Hillary deserve one another.

Former DNC Chair @donnabrazile responds to Pres. Trump: "He needs look in his own house before he tries to clean up someone else's." pic.twitter.com/SrOiPYKk88 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 5, 2017

And then she pivots to attack Trump in an attempt to deflect from herself.

Too late, Donna.

Brazile to Hillary rn pic.twitter.com/ARcCeAXCun — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 5, 2017

Related:

‘Now, THAT is news’! Is Drudge TRYING to break the Internet with this tweet on Donna Brazile?

HRMMM, John Podesta’s last few tweets seem sorta … tense. Gosh, wonder why?