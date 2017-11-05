With rumors floating around that Tony Podesta has actually been arrested (we can’t confirm this so we are not reporting it at this point), it’s no wonder John Podesta seemed a little … tense in his last few tweets from four days ago.

Talk about a guy throwing himself a SERIOUS pity party:

Not bad enough that I was the victim of a massive cyber crime directed by the Russian President (1/3) — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) October 31, 2017

John, we all know you basically clicked a link you shouldn’t have in an email. You were really only a victim to your own stupidity, but you be you.

Now I’m the victim of a big lie campaign by the American President (2/3) — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) October 31, 2017

We thought it was Mueller who was doing the investigating, not Trump. And speaking of Trump, Podesta was doing all he could to deflect from himself (and his bro) with this three-tweet rant.

@realDonaldTrump seems a lot more worried now than July 2016 when he asked the Russians to hack our campaign (3/3) https://t.co/B9ILlYRwZr — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) October 31, 2017

Huh, we haven’t noticed Trump being more worried about Russia … let’s be honest, during the election Trump’s campaign was always trying to clarify something he said. Old news, John but nice try.

Oh, and this is our favorite of his seemingly unhinged mini-tantrum:

Pizzagate crazies: you can keep it up but it’s 100% false. Watch your man Alex Jones grovel and then get a life https://t.co/9Nd5FxTcU6 — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) October 31, 2017

Because only PIZZAGATE CRAZIES and Alex Jones are questioning what really happened with Hillary, the DNC, the Podesta Brothers and Russia.

Keep telling yourself that, John.

