No wonder the Dems are so desperate to blame the NRA.

Ted Cruz reveals how Democrats FILIBUSTERED legislation that would have forced the Air Force to update NCIC https://t.co/ChZnK7p6gr pic.twitter.com/i8heqHn4zE — The Right Scoop (@TheRightScoop) November 7, 2017

From The Right Scoop:

Not only did the Air Force fail to comply with gun laws, but the Democrats actually filibustered legislation that he sponsored that would have forced them to comply with the law which might have prevented this massacre from happening. It’s especially frustrating when, as Cruz points out, that Kelley had both a domestic violence conviction as well as a 12-month sentence that would have prevented Academy from selling him that Ruger in 2016.

So you morons blaming the NRA can STFU now, thanks.

.@tedcruz: "In 2010, 48,000 felons & fugitives…illegally tried to purchase guns, [the Obama administration] prosecuted only 44 of them." pic.twitter.com/Do1iiz6X8a — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 7, 2017

HOLY COW.

Way to go Chuck Schumer! Because of your lack of work, 20+ people are dead! — Lori Harris (@LoriHar12240616) November 7, 2017

Hey, if they want to play the blame game we can too.

He failed 2 mention that DT REVERSED Legislation that made it impossible 4 the mentally ill 2 buy guns! Typical so quick 2 blame others! — SiestaLover (@SiestaKey4Me) November 7, 2017

OH NO, NOT THAT!

And you failed to mention that the ACLU also wanted that reversed And that it only affected a small subset of social security beneficiaries — OnlymyintialsareBS (@intialsarebs) November 7, 2017

Psst … it’s called due process.

Honestly, the rest of the tweets on this thread are from frothy-mouthed, shaky-fisted, whiny Democrats who are pissed that Cruz called out the people actually responsible for the fail in Texas, and that is the Federal Government.

By way of the Democrats.

Yay big gov.

