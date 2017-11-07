Well, this is comforting:

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston TV station: Texas church shooter was in mental health center in New Mexico and briefly escaped in 2012.

The police report is available here.

More from BuzzFeed:

The El Paso Police Department incident report states that after [Devin Patrick Kelley] was picked up by two officers at a bus terminal in El Paso on the evening of June 7, 2012, they learned he had escaped from Peak Behavioral Health Services in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

A witness told officers that Kelley “suffered from mental disorders” and had plans to escape Peak Behavioral Health Services by taking a bus, according to the police report, which does not note the reason why Kelley had been admitted to the facility. The witness also told officers Kelley “was a danger to himself and others as he had already been caught sneaking firearms onto Holloman Air Force base.”

The report adds that Kelley “was attempting to carry out death threats” he had made to his military superiors.