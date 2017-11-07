Well, this is comforting:
HOUSTON (AP) – Houston TV station: Texas church shooter was in mental health center in New Mexico and briefly escaped in 2012.
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 7, 2017
Texas church shooter escaped from a mental health facility in 2012 https://t.co/E6AmhnmdHZ
— Jon Passantino (@passantino) November 7, 2017
The police report is available here.
More from BuzzFeed:
The El Paso Police Department incident report states that after [Devin Patrick Kelley] was picked up by two officers at a bus terminal in El Paso on the evening of June 7, 2012, they learned he had escaped from Peak Behavioral Health Services in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
A witness told officers that Kelley “suffered from mental disorders” and had plans to escape Peak Behavioral Health Services by taking a bus, according to the police report, which does not note the reason why Kelley had been admitted to the facility. The witness also told officers Kelley “was a danger to himself and others as he had already been caught sneaking firearms onto Holloman Air Force base.”
The report adds that Kelley “was attempting to carry out death threats” he had made to his military superiors.
Oh, and then there’s this little detail:
Bigger revelation: "An entry regarding the incident was submitted to the FBI’s… database for gun purchases." https://t.co/fvcmol5UpL
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) November 7, 2017
Good Lord. To call this a cluster would be a gross understatement.
How did the "mental health facility" part not make it into background checks?
— Walk Talk Dunk🍩☕️🍩 (@WalktheTalkBern) November 7, 2017
Why wasn't this in the background check database? https://t.co/cxFoN1xPUU
— RBe (@RBPundit) November 7, 2017
So how on earth was he permitted to purchase a gun? Nothing makes sense.
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) November 7, 2017
The only thing that makes sense is every criticism of the federal government as woefully inept.
federal government screws up again
— Michael (@JokeaDoplar) November 7, 2017
the reality is this failure was 100% within the gov't, which means no one will be held accountable for it https://t.co/kt2mSqSdGO
— PoltergeistMath (@politicalmath) November 7, 2017
I think we need to ask some serious questions about how exactly our firearm background check system works & why & how often it fails
— PoltergeistMath (@politicalmath) November 7, 2017
Clearly we must give this comprehensively inept mega-government more laws to kinda-sorta enforce https://t.co/ivmehP9ELT
— John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 7, 2017
***
Related:
‘HOLY SH*T’! Is THIS why Texas killer Devin Patrick Kelley was able to get a gun?