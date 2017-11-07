Oh look, Michael Moore tweeted a bunch of stupid about gun control laws … and nothing he tweeted is accurate.

Color us totally shocked.

(1/3) So after reading the history of the Texas gunman, I think I get it: Before you can buy a gun in the US, you 1st can beat your wife… — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 6, 2017

False.

(2/3) …then beat your child, then serve jail time for it, then be court-martialed & dishonorably discharged… — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 6, 2017

Still false.

(3/3)…and THEN u can have an hr-long stand-off w/cops after clubbing your dog in the head (animal cruelty arrest). THEN you can buy a gun! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 6, 2017

False false false.

We get it, Michael thinks he’s being snarky and clever but the very premise of his argument is FALSE.

Which of course has never stopped him before …

BREAKING: Texas official: Suspect in church shooting didn't have license to carry a gun. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 6, 2017

Big ol’ WHOOPS there, Mikey.

Oh, and as for the gun, it was illegal for Kelley to have one EXCEPT the government (you know, the Left’s god) hosed the whole process and didn’t file it appropriately. No amount of gun laws in this world will stop evil men from doing evil when they are NOT ENFORCED.

But you be you, Mikey.

