Oh look, Michael Moore tweeted a bunch of stupid about gun control laws … and nothing he tweeted is accurate.

Color us totally shocked.

False.

Still false.

False false false.

We get it, Michael thinks he’s being snarky and clever but the very premise of his argument is FALSE.

Which of course has never stopped him before …

Big ol’ WHOOPS there, Mikey.

Oh, and as for the gun, it was illegal for Kelley to have one EXCEPT the government (you know, the Left’s god) hosed the whole process and didn’t file it appropriately. No amount of gun laws in this world will stop evil men from doing evil when they are NOT ENFORCED.

But you be you, Mikey.

