Dana Loesch AND Katie Pavlich? Surprised the Left didn’t just combust in a cloud of sparkles.

Yesterday when the news broke that the man who shot and chased Devin Kelley was an NRA member and firearms instructor the Left came unglued. So the guy who killed a bunch of people was NOT an NRA member and the guy who stopped him, Stephen Willeford, IS an NRA member.

Gosh gun grabbers, this doesn’t help your campaign to end the NRA.

NRA can confirm Stephen Willeford is a member & has been certified as a NRA firearms instructor. #SutherlandSprings https://t.co/rNE15dP7HB — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 6, 2017

We love that Dana shared this.

Well would you look at that. Seems to me some apologies are in order from the anti-rights crowd. https://t.co/9OykdWkqLC — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 7, 2017

And then the Katie Pavlich double down … PRICELESS.

Leftist narrative is completely blown on this shooting. Instead of blaming @NRA, we should all be thanking them.https://t.co/QdUvyNWskh — Survive The Collapse (@survivecollapse) November 7, 2017

As you can imagine, the gun grabbers lost their damn minds:

Too bad the NRA couldn't train him to shoot the suspect before he killed 26 people, as they like to believe they can. — Ben Askel (@AskelBen) November 6, 2017

But how many people were murdered first? He didn't save any of THEM. — Layla Sax (@cosmosbaby) November 7, 2017

Apparently, they also think members of the NRA should have ESP.

Keep high-fiving yourselves. Wait til it's your own kids, then see how pro gun you'll be

Your 2A "rights" are literally killing this country — BKFort (@babs_klein) November 7, 2017

Huh?

Gee, I’m sure the victims’ families feel so much better now. 🙄 — Suanne Laqueur (@suannelqr) November 7, 2017

They must REALLY hate the fact that they’ve been wrong all along about the NRA … they’ll never ADMIT IT, but they’ll hate it.

So, basically, a good guy with a gun. — Ned Ryerson (@Crapplefratz) November 7, 2017

Basically.

Related:

Politicize a shooting? Rep. Ted Lieu practically campaigns for Democrats in hours after massacre