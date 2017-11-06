Hold on a minute: after covering so many hot takes from progressives who are angrier at the NRA than the shooter, we’re still not certain if we’re supposed to offer thoughts and prayers to the victims of the Sutherland Springs shooting and their families.

We’ve been assured that thoughts and prayers are not enough, and it seems Rep. Ted Lieu figured that out after reflexively sending his thoughts and prayers Sunday.

Doesn’t he know he’s supposed to demonize the NRA and call for some sort of government intervention that will stop evil criminals from breaking the law? Come on, man.

Take 2:

Wow. Some people can politicize a tragedy, but only a few hours after the massacre, Lieu was not only taking aim at the NRA but calling for voters to help Democrats take back the House.

Um … didn’t Democrats have the House … and the Senate … and the White House not too long ago? How did that go? Oh, wait: we know. The NRA was just TOO POWERFUL a lobbying group even then — that’s why it has to go and a Democrat majority reelected.

Yes. That’s exactly what he’s doing.

Oh, and then there was Monday:

* * *

