Hold on a minute: after covering so many hot takes from progressives who are angrier at the NRA than the shooter, we’re still not certain if we’re supposed to offer thoughts and prayers to the victims of the Sutherland Springs shooting and their families.

We’ve been assured that thoughts and prayers are not enough, and it seems Rep. Ted Lieu figured that out after reflexively sending his thoughts and prayers Sunday.

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families affected by the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 5, 2017

Doesn’t he know he’s supposed to demonize the NRA and call for some sort of government intervention that will stop evil criminals from breaking the law? Come on, man.

Take 2:

I agree my prior tweet could be better. So here: I pray for the victims in TX. Also, screw the @NRA & can you help Dems take back the House. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 5, 2017

I'm so glad you revised your tweet! https://t.co/ydiu3lZOeS — BWheatnyc (@BWheatnyc) November 6, 2017

I love this guy!!! NOW THAT IS THE DEMOCRAT IM STANDING BEHIND!!! https://t.co/xocQ1w2uO2 — Paul Schroder (@Paulnetx) November 5, 2017

👇👇👇👇 VOTE DEM. Squabble. Scream. Fight. But vote against the only electable opposition. https://t.co/UElHQOlcS6 — Jean Vidal (@jeanvidal) November 5, 2017

Inspiring to see a Congressman who listens to what his constituents want, admits when he's wrong, then immediately fixes it. https://t.co/bXkDIwUEfF — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) November 5, 2017

Yeah, enough for praying and/or thoughts, time to politicize this matter. https://t.co/pGpiy0QeSX — hakuaki.py (@Hakuaki136) November 5, 2017

Wow. Some people can politicize a tragedy, but only a few hours after the massacre, Lieu was not only taking aim at the NRA but calling for voters to help Democrats take back the House.

Um … didn’t Democrats have the House … and the Senate … and the White House not too long ago? How did that go? Oh, wait: we know. The NRA was just TOO POWERFUL a lobbying group even then — that’s why it has to go and a Democrat majority reelected.

Using tragedy for political currency? https://t.co/ut62KewX4S — Alex Fletcher (@AFletcher6160) November 5, 2017

Is this dude asking for votes rn https://t.co/ENfRNQHMfB — Kind Man (@politelad69) November 6, 2017

Yes. That’s exactly what he’s doing.

Never too early to politicize a tragedy. Cc @chuckschumer https://t.co/GC7qXdG7GG — Jason Kost (@KostJason) November 5, 2017

This fool is as sick as they come https://t.co/RTWxBj8Y45 — American American (@TXhistorylover) November 5, 2017

California, You must be SO proud of your congressman. Have you no shame? https://t.co/1C92Cm1YyK — NEBguy (@NE_Common_Sense) November 6, 2017

I pray for victims of Texas. Also screw @TheDemocrats who want everything banned they don’t agree with. https://t.co/iTp0KfZhtW — Rex (@Rexhandsome76) November 5, 2017

This is vile. 27 ppl are dead. This guy is a paid politician & he only cares about the dead if they're Dems. Truly sad. https://t.co/3LDZ1pFhCy — SRP4328 👠🇺🇸 (@ShellyPayne4328) November 5, 2017

Just when I think @TheDemocrats can't get any more vile…one jumps up and yells "CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!"#MAGA #TCOT https://t.co/NUNngw8996 — TEXASian Red Neck (@RedNeckTexAsian) November 6, 2017

"27 people are dead, vote for us". Classy as f**k, Ted. https://t.co/bmZVFKQxfm — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) November 6, 2017

Total disgrace. Makes me ashamed to be an American having this sick bastard in Congress. https://t.co/4qYKNZmvzD — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) November 5, 2017

You really need to find another job.

You're a narcissistic, hateful little demon. GFY. https://t.co/C2TkODDEjH — BlueReaganite (@ThinBlueLR) November 6, 2017

This scumbag is why you should never vote Democrat. Ever. https://t.co/BVIgRYlKzE — Mark Pantano (@TheMarkPantano) November 6, 2017

Oh, and then there was Monday:

Dem lawmaker walks out of moment of silence for Texas shooting victims: "I can’t do this again" https://t.co/wZe8n4EPfb pic.twitter.com/HZZmZhzI5H — The Hill (@thehill) November 7, 2017

Followed up by an aptly timed fundraiser email. https://t.co/lEqNAkrtvf — Dan (@danieltobin) November 7, 2017

