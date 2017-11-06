Raise your hand if you’re not surprised Sally Kohn was front and center Sunday evening tweeting her hardest about gun control after the horrendous shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX.

Talk about a hot mess:

We cannot control whether others hate or turn to violence. We CAN control whether they have easy access to deadly mass killing machines. #GunControlNow — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 6, 2017

Easy access?

Right.

And which deadly killing machines is she talking about?

You mean like rental trucks? https://t.co/J1vJvnwkb6 — Ordy's Amish Stuffin (@TheOpulentAmish) November 6, 2017

You mean like pressure cookers, vans, cars, fertilizer, chlorine, poisons, fireworks, private planes, swords, gasoline, microwaves? — Keith Barrett (@KeithBarrett) November 6, 2017

Oops

YAAAS! Let’s get those hashtags going. *snort* Actually we’re pretty sure Sally won’t get that Foxy is being facetious so maybe we shouldn’t give her any ideas.

"deadly mass killing machines." Like trucks? — Bill McLaughlin (@whydoIcare8) November 6, 2017

Like large trucks, and pressure cookers? — Harry Gato (@harrygato) November 6, 2017

She SO didn’t think this tweet through.

I think we need to start rounding up potential mass shooters. Anyone suspiciously whispering about disarming innocent people goes first. — Bob of Myspace (@TYCapitalism) November 6, 2017

HA! Yeah, why not?

And about that easy access thing:

1. He was a convicted felon. Already a prohibited possessor. 2. Specifically, what law would have prevented this on top of the 10,000+ — ChapfallenPublius (@MrJoshAK) November 6, 2017

Oh, and another thing.

The shooter illegally had a gun. He was stopped by a man that legally had a gun. Stop blaming guns and work on a real solution. — Gumby Jack (@jack_gumby) November 6, 2017

You’d think she’d take a hint and stop while she was behind but OH NO.

Imagine if people protested against seatbelts because they wouldn’t save every passenger in every car accident so therefore argued they were pointless….#GunControlNow — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 6, 2017

Ugh.

Low IQ indeed.

Related:

BAM! Ben Shapiro SHREDS Chelsea Handler with just 1 word for VILE Texas church shooting tweet

‘YOU need Jesus.’ Joy Reid sinks to TWISTED new low, shames prayer after Texas church shooting