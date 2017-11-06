Joy Reid’s latest rant of stupid started shortly after Ted Cruz stated that he and his family were praying for those harmed in Sutherland Springs, TX yesterday … because clearly, how DARE he pray for these people.

Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2017

People killed WHILE praying deserve more than prayers alone. They deserve a Senator with the everyday courage to put lives before NRA cash. https://t.co/wKA1ixx5mb — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) November 5, 2017

The stupid, it burns. Once again the NRA is somehow responsible for another shooting, not the shooter himself.

The haste at which people like Jason Kander politicize a tragedy like this is disgusting. https://t.co/vVGmtJ7GOF — Ryan Cross (@_Ryan_C) November 5, 2017

Psh, he was late compared to other gun-grabbing fanatics, like Chelsea Handler. But of course, Joy Reid couldn’t allow her crazy to be out-crazied by Handler:

Remember when Jesus of Nazareth came upon thousands of hungry people, and rather than feeding them, thought and prayed? #WorksNotFaith https://t.co/eum3OkE0WF — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 5, 2017

Oh boy.

And all those lepers he came upon, and rather than healing them, thought and prayed, and thought and prayed…? — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 5, 2017

Danger, Will Robinson.

Such thinkers and prayers, these supposed inheritors of his faith have become. Such thinkers and prayers… — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 5, 2017

I mean why actually DO anything at all, when it's so much easier to just think and pray, and think and pray…? — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 5, 2017

It so happens that in the secular world we regulate things like guns through laws. And you can't think or pray those up. Someone has to ACT. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 5, 2017

And someone has to tweet stupid crap, right Joy?

Ah, the "cafeteria plan" of Christianity where one disavows prayer. That's not how this works, not how any of it works

We have duty to save pic.twitter.com/aOXkkwCdmc — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) November 6, 2017

Jesus prayed. We’re not entirely sure where Joy missed this but then again … it’s Joy.

and yes, he prayed first. — ChampionofBoobs (@FJ473) November 6, 2017

This attitude towards prayer, that somehow it’s a bad thing, is one of the ugliest talking points from the Left, yet.

Oh Joy Joy Joy, please. Gethsemane. — ConservativeLA (@ConservativeLA) November 6, 2017

"For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God" #READTHEBOOKDONTREWRITEIT — Old Turkey Jerky (@Corduroyalist) November 6, 2017

But the Book isn’t convenient to her unless she is rewriting it.

1 Thessalonians 5:17

“Pray without ceasing.” — BuckInTennessee (@BuckInTennessee) November 6, 2017

You know what, let’s all pray for Joy.

