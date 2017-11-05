It’s so cute how Sally Yates pretends to care about the law … now. Maybe she missed it when the Obama administration weaponized the IRS to go after Conservative groups? And really, the DOJ still seems to be protecting some of Obama’s friends (but maybe not for long).

DOJ not a tool for POTUS to use to go after his enemies and protect his friends. Respect rule of law and DOJ professionals. This must stop. — Sally Yates (@SallyQYates) November 4, 2017

Because it’s been going on for at least the last eight years.

And boom. How typical for a Leftist like Sally to remain silent while her ‘team’ is in the White House; it’s hard to take her seriously. Then again do we really take any Leftist seriously?

Oh it's just the IRS, EPA and NSA then — Scurrilous Dog (@Scottymcmahon22) November 4, 2017

No big whoop.

Eric Holder was independent or maybe attached at the hip of his boss? — Dommo (@datusa55) November 4, 2017

Holder was as bad as anybody.

If not worse.

Where was she the last 8 years? — Matt Mitchell (@DredgeItUp) November 4, 2017

Sleeping with the rest of these other suddenly WOKE folks.

Serious, you guys. Everyone knows the proper tool to use is the IRS. — Tucker Jerbs (@Tucker_Jerbs) November 4, 2017

Duh.

Related:

‘Now, THAT is news’! Is Drudge TRYING to break the Internet with this tweet on Donna Brazile?

HRMMM, John Podesta’s last few tweets seem sorta … tense. Gosh, wonder why?