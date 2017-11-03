When people are angrier about pizza than terror, that’s peak 2017.

Please say it’s peak, we’re not sure how much more of 2017 crazy we can take.

Heh.

I suppose I shouldn't be surprised that the Papa John's story has been a longer-lasting Twitter outrage generator than a NY terrorist attack — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 3, 2017

Pissed-at-Papa-John’s-Twitter is officially our least favorite Twitter.

Well in fairness the NYC Terrorist didn't violate any sacred cows of the left like saying forbidden truths aloud but @PapaJohns did — Peter Ingemi (@DaTechGuyblog) November 3, 2017

Technically neither did Papa John’s, but then again the whole notion behind these protests was stupid to begin with, so is anyone all that surprised? All Papa John’s really did was point out that the political-drama with the NFL is hurting sponsors, this is the reality of what these players have done.

Maybe they missed it but their ratings are craptastic at best.

Just like water and electricity, we are prone to taking the path of least resistance. — Dan Gnabit. (@Dan83634) November 3, 2017

There is wisdom here.

If it was Mama John’s, Twitter would have her back — Carlisms (@techHITguy) November 3, 2017

Damn the patriarchy!

DONT YOU MEAN PATRIARCHY JOHNS — MWZH (@MWZH1) November 3, 2017

See what we mean?

