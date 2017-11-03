When people are angrier about pizza than terror, that’s peak 2017.

Please say it’s peak, we’re not sure how much more of 2017 crazy we can take.

Heh.

Pissed-at-Papa-John’s-Twitter is officially our least favorite Twitter.

Technically neither did Papa John’s, but then again the whole notion behind these protests was stupid to begin with, so is anyone all that surprised? All Papa John’s really did was point out that the political-drama with the NFL is hurting sponsors, this is the reality of what these players have done.

Trending

Maybe they missed it but their ratings are craptastic at best.

There is wisdom here.

Damn the patriarchy!

See what we mean?

Related:

‘Stick to raising LADIES.’ Dana Loesch ANNIHILATES Michelle Obama for shaming ‘entitled boys’

UNGLITTERGLUED: Lefties erupt in cloud of STUPID after Trump responds to account removal

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: IowahawkPapa John'sterror attackTwitter Outrage