Trump tweets, the Left freaks. The man could tweet out that the sky was blue and they’d find a way to scream about it and call him a racist. This has been the pattern for several years now and of course, it’s only gotten worse since he became president.

Yesterday, when a ‘rogue’ employee at Twitter took Trump’s personal account down for 11 minutes we saw firsthand how much the Left really hates the idea of free speech. And then this morning, when Trump responded (as only he can) to his account’s removal, we saw the Left in all their delicate, fragile and batsh*t glory:

My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

The INSTANT he tweeted the thread was flooded with dumb.

what word? That you're vile enough that people want you to be kicked off of twitter? — Anthony Domanico (@ajdomanico) November 3, 2017

Anthony seems angry.

The word must finally be getting out that your Twitter account should be taken down? Oh yes, DEFINITELY. — Sal (@SaIIy73) November 3, 2017

Because the Left doesn’t want ANYONE with any authority who disagrees with them to speak out.

Give that employee a medal of honor and a key to the country. — Ciara Fitzgerald Ⓥ (@Kilts4me) November 3, 2017

Yeah, it’s awesome that someone would abuse a position to silence someone they disagree with politically. MERICA.

Wrong. People are fed up with a POTUS using Twitter as a Bully Pulpit. — its me, Sharon (@SharonBrashears) November 3, 2017

These people.

Yes, the word is out: Trump is insane. Employees everywhere are doing what they can to stop you. — Paul Alter (@PAlterBoy1) November 3, 2017

Even after they have concrete proof that there is massive corruption on the Left, they are on Twitter screeching at Trump over a Twitter account. Let that sink in for a minute.

That employee is a American hero 🇺🇸 — Spiros Lomvardos (@SLomvardos) November 3, 2017

Imagine the shiznit fit these same people would have thrown if this happened to Obama’s Twitter account?

Surprised you are not calling for the death penalty. — Andreas Moser (@AndreasMoser007) November 3, 2017

Oh please…stop your insane tweets.. we had 11 mins of sanity ! — DeesBack (@deesback) November 3, 2017

And so on.

Here’s the thing, if you are not a fan of the president’s tweets, mute him or even block him. But celebrating the silencing of anyone in this manner is just weak.

Get a grip, people.

