There’d been some talk Thursday evening about President Trump deleting some of his tweets unexpectedly, but it turns out his entire account was deactivated for about 11 minutes, according to Twitter.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

This is the first 280 character tweet I have been interested to read. https://t.co/Hw9eOnCdPy — J.M. Berger (@intelwire) November 3, 2017

That explanation seems … odd. Not necessarily bad, mind you, but odd.

Twitter explains downtime of the president's account. "Inadvertently deactivated" for 11 minutes "due to human error by a Twitter employee." https://t.co/bzgzvB12jN — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 3, 2017

"human error by a Twitter employee" hmmmmm https://t.co/wTp0K3QZ6L — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 3, 2017

"Human error by a Twitter employee" 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/YO1jj6EMXT — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 3, 2017

happens all the time https://t.co/Csq4uQ3nkE — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 3, 2017

You say “human error,” I say “due for a promotion" https://t.co/KHDFFUezsL — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 3, 2017

fire the person who restored it. https://t.co/5TOygVHgzC — Brodie Lancaster (@brodielancaster) November 3, 2017

I smell a c-o-n-spiracy https://t.co/B5FJUo03qx — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 3, 2017

Here come the conspiracy theories https://t.co/cRWRzyIFvm — Jon Passantino (@passantino) November 3, 2017

totally reckon this was a double dare https://t.co/MBXqDuI6bA — Katie Cassidy (@kcassowary) November 3, 2017

I like to believe that this was intentional sabotage by a worker. https://t.co/kt5IwbdKMc — #LeaveMeAlone (@prisonculture) November 3, 2017

this might be the muckraker in me but I’m pretty sure the implication is that an employee did it on purpose in protest & will be fired https://t.co/GXx8lcpfpN — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) November 3, 2017

This is either outrageous liberal sabotage or a heroic Republican https://t.co/egb1n4KRMl — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 3, 2017

Human Error is a better check on Trump than General Kellyhttps://t.co/oVuJRBSAIM — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) November 3, 2017

unnamed rogue Twitter employee – welcome to the resistance https://t.co/aSfYVW3KAB — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) November 3, 2017

You may saaaaaay I’m a dreamer…. pic.twitter.com/3busgSiRSn — Julian Sanchez (@normative) November 3, 2017

the first successful coup in american history was conducted by an intern with fat fingers https://t.co/ynzygH66mO — Max Fisher (@Max_Fisher) November 3, 2017

This really feels like a trial run for a coup that will bring Twitter Government to power. https://t.co/v82FXyPswU — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 3, 2017

this employee is a real human being and a real hero https://t.co/8yHzngvuUE — Janice Collier (@ardaniel) November 3, 2017

What if… what if it was Twitter employee that saved us from a nuclear war?! https://t.co/xrVBtpy719 — T.K. of AAK! (@AskAKorean) November 3, 2017

They will teach kids about those 11 minutes in schools. "The Great Calm", they will call it. https://t.co/br5nWRv6Kt — Dave Hogg 📎 (@Stareagle) November 3, 2017

For the first time in years, Twitter did the right thing. So of course they're going to ensure they never do it again. https://t.co/42S5mFT7IU — Bae Talese (@elongreen) November 3, 2017

what was the error, just so no one ever makes it again https://t.co/pDuqsZgPUm — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 3, 2017

Do it again and promote them to CEO https://t.co/SjR93DP4Ud — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) November 3, 2017

But seriously, folks:

A good question here is: how can one employee inadvertently do this https://t.co/ALFNVN0uBY — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 3, 2017

how do you accidentally deactivate the presidents account lol https://t.co/nqYPHS5NPl — videah ⁧🗗⁧ (@videah_) November 3, 2017

* * *

Update:

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

The most high school move ever–17 year old me is impressed, 58 year old me is embarrassed for you, mainly because you won't be embarrassed. https://t.co/3iOgqGVXtg — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) November 3, 2017

It is shocking that some random Twitter employee could shut down the president's account. What if they instead had tweeted fake messages? — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) November 3, 2017

Related:

Valerie Plame Wilson just $1 billion short of GoFundMe goal to buy Twitter, ban Trump, save world