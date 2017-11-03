You know the feeling you get when you come across something super gross on Twitter and it makes you do that all-over body shiver? Like stumbling upon a photo of a bikini-clad body with Hillary’s head superimposed on it?

That’s what happens when we read this sample from NYT journo David Brook’s piece on sex:

david brooks is writing about humans like an alien observing our culture for the very first time. pic.twitter.com/si5oG9WMWn — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) November 3, 2017

Maybe sex is one of those topics David should avoid writing about? Just sayin’.

And seriously, if we go our whole lives without ever thinking about David writing the words, ‘Girl I want your body,’ it will be too soon.

“girl i want your body.” i will never ever forget that he wrote those words. — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) November 3, 2017

the world is thoroughly in the grip of chaos and that’s the best he could come up with. for money. — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) November 3, 2017

It would appear so.

Journalism, YAY!

I am ready to go all in on the David Brooks Sex Nugget meme. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 3, 2017

God, please don’t.

David Brooks explains sex. pic.twitter.com/C4zZMBQLCM — Peter Finocchiaro (@PLFino) November 3, 2017

If we have to look at it SO DO YOU.

Dude, right?

Imagining David Brooks saying "Girl I want your body" is quite possibly the worst visual image my mind has ever conjured. — Jonathan Lee Krohn (@JonathanLKrohn) November 3, 2017

What, the line about sex being a gold nugget doesn’t qualify for one of the worst visuals ever conjured?

My God. — Daniel Arkin (@d_arkin) November 3, 2017

No words.

What the hell did I just read? — Coree (@ccookbr) November 3, 2017

EXCELLENT question.

