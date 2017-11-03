After a mass shooting, the gun control crowd wastes no time in calling for a ban on guns. Oddly enough, they don’t usually call for knife bans following stabbing attacks. Or car bans following … wait:
We Should Ban Cars From Big Cities. Seriously. https://t.co/jWzNLiXIbi
On a long enough timeline, all "ridiculous hypotheticals" will become actual arguments. https://t.co/LxTCwL4fA3
Transportation Alternatives senior editor Jessie Singer writes:
In the coming days, politicians will try to convince you that what happened on the West Side Highway in Manhattan this week was an issue of terrorism, immigration, or religion. But just like the plague of mass shootings is a gun problem, the thousands of people killed by cars as they walk our streets every year is a car problem.
A gun lobbyist would typically step in right about now to ask whether those who demand gun control after mass shootings also want to ban cars after events like this week. To which I say: Hell yes. Cars don’t belong on the streets of big cities, and we should do everything in our power to get rid of them.
You can’t stop crazy. But you can reduce the number of people allowed to drive their 4,000 pound machines into city parks, along city beaches, past playgrounds, and alongside the sidewalks of the most pedestrian-packed places in the nation. If we banned cars from every city in the US tomorrow, we would stop vehicular terrorism overnight — and save thousands of lives.
Read on, if you like. It only gets better (read: stupider).
Then car-owners will move out of those cities. https://t.co/bRWyJVbi2X
They also won't drive into those cities to do business, in fact they won't even do park-and-rides. They'll find business elsewhere.
But it’s all for the greater good or something.
Now change "cars" to "mosques." Suddenly it doesn't sound so clever, does it? https://t.co/mtULnmQOFD
You can't be serious with this. You are actually going for the "ban cars" argument that the NRA made fun of you with. This is ridiculous.
Once again punishing the law-abiding and safe for the actions of criminals and neglectful.
Liberalism: Catch it. https://t.co/nynSxMnJWJ
You should never wrire anything again. Seriously.
Shut up. https://t.co/UWHH4Cfbnn
That’s pretty sound advice.
We should learn the difference between accidents as humans transport themselves and terror attacks. Seriously. https://t.co/VmK7UILTQX
Speaking of things we should do …
We Should Ban Hot Takes From Buzzfeed. Seriously.
We should ban dumb hot takes from the internet instead.
