Only the Left would find a way to make Harvey into a talking point against Ted Cruz.
Cruz defends decision to vote against Sandy aid: It was “filled with pork” https://t.co/efvIN9ZN96 pic.twitter.com/qK11VWr0at
— The Hill (@thehill) August 29, 2017
And sorry folks, he’s right, Sandy WAS filled with pork for NASA, Alaska fisheries, the Smithsonian …
Of course Chris Cuomo couldn’t wait to voice his opinion on evil Cruz:
This was not true. He played politics and now that it is his state hopefully he will get better cooperation than he gave https://t.co/GiszvqGQLr
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 29, 2017
Holy crap, dude.
Just barely over 20% of the actual monies would’ve gone to aid for Sandy; perhaps the Left should stop making Cruz the villain and ask Democrats why they filled a bill to help Americans in need with garbage for their pet projects.
Chris Cuomo gets this wrong. The Sandy legislation had tons of wasteful spending in it from $150m for Alaska fishiers to $4m for NASA. https://t.co/T6AXFW8ftl
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 29, 2017
Did he get it wrong or was he just lying?
You. Are. Lying.
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 29, 2017
We think he was lying.
Why not say "Cruz did the right thing. He took the tough vote. Don't pork up Harvey like Sandy. DO A CLEAN BILL." But nooooo… Gotta HACK.
— TParty Infidel Annie (@bloodless_coup) August 29, 2017
Because his base wouldn’t get tingles down their legs if he were honest about actually wanting to make sure people in Texas receive aid.
Yes. Cuomo is a liar. pic.twitter.com/66SggMGZ9h
— Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) August 29, 2017
$150 million for Alaska fisheries.
Seems legit.
You might want to retract this complete lie. And it is not “mis -speaking”—you are lying on purpose.
— H-town Conservative (@HTX_Con) August 29, 2017
Like that’ll happen.
"Played politics"…ok, so then anyone who ever votes against a DoD CR is voting against the troops & the US military? @EWErickson
— Jared (@jaredstill) August 29, 2017
Shh … only Republicans play politics. Democrats do things for the greater good.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.
Sorry, we couldn’t write that with a straight face.
Related:
OUCH: Chris Hayes gets WORKED in embarrassing back-and-forth about Gorka’s resignation
‘Take OFF your masks!’ Watch Morning Joe TEAR Berkeley, Dems and AntiFa a new arsehole (video)