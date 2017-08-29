Only the Left would find a way to make Harvey into a talking point against Ted Cruz.

Cruz defends decision to vote against Sandy aid: It was “filled with pork” https://t.co/efvIN9ZN96 pic.twitter.com/qK11VWr0at — The Hill (@thehill) August 29, 2017

And sorry folks, he’s right, Sandy WAS filled with pork for NASA, Alaska fisheries, the Smithsonian …

Of course Chris Cuomo couldn’t wait to voice his opinion on evil Cruz:

This was not true. He played politics and now that it is his state hopefully he will get better cooperation than he gave https://t.co/GiszvqGQLr — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 29, 2017

Holy crap, dude.

Just barely over 20% of the actual monies would’ve gone to aid for Sandy; perhaps the Left should stop making Cruz the villain and ask Democrats why they filled a bill to help Americans in need with garbage for their pet projects.

Chris Cuomo gets this wrong. The Sandy legislation had tons of wasteful spending in it from $150m for Alaska fishiers to $4m for NASA. https://t.co/T6AXFW8ftl — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 29, 2017

Did he get it wrong or was he just lying?

We think he was lying.

Why not say "Cruz did the right thing. He took the tough vote. Don't pork up Harvey like Sandy. DO A CLEAN BILL." But nooooo… Gotta HACK. — TParty Infidel Annie (@bloodless_coup) August 29, 2017

Because his base wouldn’t get tingles down their legs if he were honest about actually wanting to make sure people in Texas receive aid.

Yes. Cuomo is a liar. pic.twitter.com/66SggMGZ9h — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) August 29, 2017

$150 million for Alaska fisheries.

Seems legit.

You might want to retract this complete lie. And it is not “mis -speaking”—you are lying on purpose. — H-town Conservative (@HTX_Con) August 29, 2017

Like that’ll happen.

"Played politics"…ok, so then anyone who ever votes against a DoD CR is voting against the troops & the US military? @EWErickson — Jared (@jaredstill) August 29, 2017

Shh … only Republicans play politics. Democrats do things for the greater good.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, we couldn’t write that with a straight face.

