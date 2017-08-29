So this happened …

Imagine being a journo, so wrapped up in your hatred of Gorka, the president and the Right that you are clinging to a memo released AFTER Gorka resigned.

A memo.

Surely with Hurricane Harvey still barreling down on Texas, Chris has more important things to report on?

Quiet you, with your timelines and facts and stuff.

You very explicitly need to get over it.

Go ahead, keep wearing that tinfoil Chris.

Unfortunately that’s what journalism looks like these days.

Tags: Chris HayesDonald TrumpGorkamemo