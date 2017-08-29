So this happened …
So @chrislhayes is peddling a WH SS memo from *after* @SebGorka resigned but before @FDRLST story posted, thinking it proves he was fired.
— David Reaboi (@davereaboi) August 29, 2017
Imagine being a journo, so wrapped up in your hatred of Gorka, the president and the Right that you are clinging to a memo released AFTER Gorka resigned.
A memo.
Surely with Hurricane Harvey still barreling down on Texas, Chris has more important things to report on?
I know @chrislhayes likes to think of himself as fair. His chronology doesn't work, as resignation happened well before the memo was sent. https://t.co/RwR09kjJ6t
— David Reaboi (@davereaboi) August 29, 2017
Quiet you, with your timelines and facts and stuff.
I very explicitly said in the piece the email is not definitive about whether fired or resigned.
— Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 29, 2017
You very explicitly need to get over it.
But I've known many many many people who have left a WH voluntarily and none were subject of an email like that
— Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 29, 2017
Go ahead, keep wearing that tinfoil Chris.
So @chrislhayes your report was based purely on intuition rather than known facts?
— C.A. Marino (@CA_Marino1) August 29, 2017
Unfortunately that’s what journalism looks like these days.
