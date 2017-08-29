Former White House staffer Sebastian Gorka was on “Fox & Friends” this morning when he hinted at U.S. involvement in North Korea’s many failed missile tests. Transcript via CNN’s David Wright:

Um, if he’s “not at liberty to talk about” stuff, why’s he talking about it?

Or is this old information:

Maybe he read it in the failing fake news New York Times?

