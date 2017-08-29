Former White House staffer Sebastian Gorka was on “Fox & Friends” this morning when he hinted at U.S. involvement in North Korea’s many failed missile tests. Transcript via CNN’s David Wright:

Seb Gorka also casually hinted on Fox & Friends that the U.S. is covertly interfering w/ North Korea's missile tests pic.twitter.com/mSBMH9JBg9 — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) August 29, 2017

Um, if he’s “not at liberty to talk about” stuff, why’s he talking about it?

This is a dangerous and unacceptable game for Gorka (who held at least an interim clearance) to be playing. https://t.co/ysZzb26OYj — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) August 29, 2017

Gorka: "Yeah, so, I'm not at liberty to talk… "

Also Gorka: "… also, on the more covert side of things… " https://t.co/zpvNg3oiOw — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) August 29, 2017

Am I mistaken that Gorka didn't even have a security clearance? https://t.co/7fiHwGDfpz — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) August 29, 2017

Gorka never had a clearance. He's either bullshitting or he broke the law. https://t.co/mrdZFbXtd2 — Richard Allen Smith (@rockrichard) August 29, 2017

Or is this old information:

This has been known for years. https://t.co/vOY213MNg9 — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) August 29, 2017

First, that's been reported. Second, how would he know, he doesn't have a security clearance, if I'm not mistaken? https://t.co/uWoN6C4ozi — David B Larter (@DavidLarter) August 29, 2017

Maybe he read it in the failing fake news New York Times?

Or he's out of the loop, read this NYT article and wanted to sound clued in. https://t.co/Yfe4OfJ74B @maggieNYT @DavidWright_CNN https://t.co/RwHS3lSem5 — Russell Goldman (@GoldmanRussell) August 29, 2017

***

Related:

‘Here we go’! Missile fired from N. Korea reportedly flew over Japan https://t.co/DAd9vMGogC — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 28, 2017