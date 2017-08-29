Would someone please check to see if Hell froze over? Thanks.

Watch:

Joe says: “This is an ongoing problem … where members of the far Left are using violence to shut down free speech. Take your mask off! Who is running Berkeley and why can’t they protect free speech?!”

And gosh, they’re figuring out that AntiFa are the real fascists.

You don’t say.

Interesting how the other guy keeps insisting there are bubbles on the right as well, because even when it’s obvious the Left is lost when it comes to AntiFa, they gotta protect the narrative.

*sigh*

In the meantime though, look out AntiFa, even Joe is onto you.

Related:

WOW: Video of AntiFa assault on cameraman in Berkeley (and lack of police intervention) is staggering