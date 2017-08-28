These three photos of a cameraman who was assaulted by AntiFa in Berkeley are breathtakingly awful. Notice how the cops didn’t ‘help’ him until after AntiFa was done beating him up.

Please Lefties, tell us more about how the Right is filled with violent Nazis.

Look at how much AntiFa loves the press!

And oh look, there’s video footage:

Just. Awful.

Oh yeah, that’s the ticket.

Most troubling about the photos and the video is the fact that cops didn’t intervene, they just helped him after the fact; they’re really just glorified babysitters at that point.

Fair.

Looks like a woman, doesn’t it?

Oh wait, are we assuming gender here folks? Our bad.

