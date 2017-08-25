Well this may just be one of the dumbest takes we’ve seen YET in the Harvey coverage we’ve been watching today.

Apparently Harvey is racist.

Who knew a hurricane could actually BE racist but in 2017 anything is possible, even stupid like this:

Hurricane Harvey poised to disproportionately impact blacks in Texas, but no one is talking about it https://t.co/A6JrT6CYUp — Daily Kos (@dailykos) August 25, 2017

Hurricanes are racist. Seems legit.

Guess who was the hardest hit by this story?

Well. There it is. Just as predicted. The stupid take of the hurricane so far. @CNN will be pissed you beat them to it. — GluedThumbs (@GluedThumbs) August 25, 2017

CNN IS SO DEVASTATED to be outdone by the Daily Kos.

Heh.

"I'll take 'They Can Find Racism Anywhere' for $400 Alex!" #HurricanHarvey — Non Sequitur 🇺🇸 (@mikesta12) August 25, 2017

Bingo. But that doesn’t mean they won’t fake it.

Slow news day? — Patrick (@batman1793) August 25, 2017

Yup.

How is Harvey avoiding the mostly Hispanic population of south Texas and singling out only the blacks? — honorary blue check (@anthymspirit) August 25, 2017

Because the hurricane is RACIST, duh.

"Meteor the Size of Kansas hits Earth, Women and Minorities Hit Hardest" — Uncle Crumpty (@UncleCrumpty) August 25, 2017

Don’t give them any ideas.

Related:

‘PLEASE don’t make this political.’ Texans ask Montel Williams NOT to make Harvey political (too late!)

‘Trump is literally the epitome of EVIL.’ #BlackLivesMatter co-founder compares Trump to Hitler