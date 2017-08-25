Because hey, why let a crisis where people could get killed go to waste, right Montel?

Dear Trump supporters in Texas: Hurricane Harvey is not fake news, it’s real and it’s dangerous. Good time to ignore fake President Trump — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) August 25, 2017

Nothing helps a bunch of people who are scared for their families, friends, possessions, and LIVES like a smug guy on Twitter using them to make a dig at the president and his supporters.

From a Texas conservative, non-Trump voter, let's please not make a possible disaster into something political. — Jacqueline (@jacqueline0429) August 25, 2017

A Texan asking Montel not to make this political – maybe he should listen.

Wow…really? I don't like the guy but he IS the President…a REAL election was won…following legitimate election rules. Let it go. — Lee Whatley ن (@USMCRogue) August 25, 2017

Wait…are you suggesting that Trump said that there's not a hurricane approaching Texas? — Doc Washburn (@DocWashburn) August 25, 2017

Childish dig. — Will Marsee (@RoscoenOtis) August 25, 2017

Huh, this tweet went over like a ton of bricks.

Come on Sir.ur much better than that!Don't jump on hate bandwagon we see in the news.As a former vet whom I respect bring unity not pokes — Dennis 🙏🇺🇸 (@kuhndsn) August 25, 2017

A lot of people were asking him to ‘be better,’ which doesn’t seem all that combative really.

From this Texas conservative non-Trump voter, I never liked your fake tv show. Thanks for the well wishes for our safety. — CruzaderGal (@CruzaderGal) August 25, 2017

Just FYI, this editor did engage Montel over the original tweet:

Montel, really? These people are literally in danger and you're using them to make a dig at Trump. Be better. https://t.co/y55ZcvDfO0 — The🐰FooBeer (@PolitiBunny) August 25, 2017

And he proceeded to make fun of said editor’s name instead of actually engaging the content in question.

You go by “little bunny foo foo” no one is taking you seriously https://t.co/eUiWdqNlcm — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) August 25, 2017

Wow. Burn.

You go by “little bunny foo foo” no one is taking you seriously https://t.co/eUiWdqNlcm — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) August 25, 2017

And they wonder with responses and attitudes like this why Trump won.

Really disappointed in you with this response, Montel. You didn't need to bring Trump in it, but whatever. But this response is beneath you — Name cannot Roadbeer (@mecantyping) August 25, 2017

And that’s what was most disappointing, we honestly do expect better from Montel.

Related:

With Hurricane Harvey approaching, Jim Acosta has a ‘fake news’ warning (for Trump)