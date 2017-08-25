Hurricane Harvey is approaching the Texas coastline, and CNN’s Jim Acosta is using that fact in an attempt to legitimize what President Trump often calls the “fake news media”:
Not a good time to take shots at "fake news." Millions will be relying on national and local news outlets to stay safe during hurricane.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 25, 2017
People can probably tell the difference:
I may be wrong, but I think most people can differentiate between "Trump is a literal Nazi" news and "Hurricane warning" news. https://t.co/3GRD60UQ3d
— Ben P (@freedomanddogs) August 25, 2017
Acosta must consider it “real news” to politicize a potentially deadly storm before it makes landfall.
Thank goodness they didn't assign you to the story then https://t.co/yiA0s9q5C9
— DeplorableDonSurber (@donsurber) August 25, 2017
Then it really is a shame how CNN has ruined it's reputation for reporting the news accurately, isn't it? https://t.co/M5dbH4ns1b
— BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 25, 2017
Bizarre defense of political #FakeNews from @Acosta… The weatherman has important things to say. https://t.co/jKG0kK1jDq
— Dr. Milton Wolf (@MiltonWolfMD) August 25, 2017