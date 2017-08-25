Hurricane Harvey is approaching the Texas coastline, and CNN’s Jim Acosta is using that fact in an attempt to legitimize what President Trump often calls the “fake news media”:

Not a good time to take shots at "fake news." Millions will be relying on national and local news outlets to stay safe during hurricane. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 25, 2017

People can probably tell the difference:

I may be wrong, but I think most people can differentiate between "Trump is a literal Nazi" news and "Hurricane warning" news. https://t.co/3GRD60UQ3d — Ben P (@freedomanddogs) August 25, 2017

Acosta must consider it “real news” to politicize a potentially deadly storm before it makes landfall.

Thank goodness they didn't assign you to the story then https://t.co/yiA0s9q5C9 — DeplorableDonSurber (@donsurber) August 25, 2017

Then it really is a shame how CNN has ruined it's reputation for reporting the news accurately, isn't it? https://t.co/M5dbH4ns1b — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 25, 2017