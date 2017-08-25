BLM wouldn’t sit with Trump because they wouldn’t sit with Hitler.

Alrighty then.

Watch this:

Black Lives Matter co-founder: We wouldn't meet with Trump because "we wouldn't have done that with Hitler." pic.twitter.com/HRWvO7ESeV — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 25, 2017

But tell us more about how Black Lives Matter isn’t a hate group or violent … we love that new narrative the Left is using to protect their pet group.

This country needs an open & honest dialogue about race Except not w POTUS

because he's Hitler

or something….https://t.co/Kp8Dw5sjiX — Beaker (@PolyfoamPontiff) August 25, 2017

Oh and beyond the fact that she calls Trump the epitome of evil, she slams Capitalism and all good things in America; maybe this country just isn’t her thing.

#BlackLivesMatter will never have legitimacy with this kind of rhetoric https://t.co/foCQisUWsG — Dan Wright (@MadFiest) August 25, 2017

You think they have it anyway?

#BlackLivesMatter will never have legitimacy FIFY ✊👊👌 — Rick RB Robinson 🎯 (@AOTR_Host) August 25, 2017

FIFY.

This woman is pushing Communism. She truly needs a history lesson. pic.twitter.com/npxYfU1f7F — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) August 25, 2017

She needs more than a History lesson but odds are she’s not interesting in learning a damn thing.

If you can watch that video without rolling your eyes you are far tougher than we are.

In other words "We don't want to work things out to resolution, we'd rather further divide the country." — OSOK (@chrissanchez03) August 25, 2017

Of course they don’t. They need the division, they thrive on it.

"Trump is literally the epitome of evil".

Hahahahahahaha. — Nick Mitchell (@HeyNickMitchell) August 25, 2017

And the award for most melodramatic interview in the 2017 goes to …

There is just too much stupid to address in 140 characters here! — G (@TCC_Grouchy) August 25, 2017

Right? It took us a whole article to even cover a small PORTION of the stupid in that video.

This kind of attitude and hyperbole helps explain Donald Trump's election — James Lockhart (@DrJamesLockhart) August 25, 2017

YUP, they all but elected him.

So keep on playing the Hitler card, it’s worked out so well for BLM so far.

