Man, seems Brian Karem attracts the WOKEST people.

As Twitchy readers know, Karem tweeted out about a Hispanic kid who saw him and his press credentials on the train and supposedly asked him why the president hates him. Because sure, that sounds legit.

Two days before he tweeted this:

Met a man today who served in Afghanistan 16 yrs ago -now says his son serves there. Let that sink in as you support perpetual war — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 22, 2017

You know this other tweet about a woke soldier seems just as legit, right?

DUDE.

Two days before he met the wise Hispanic boy, Karem also had a chance encounter with a soldier he definitely didn't steal from the Onion pic.twitter.com/yTYIY8caRb — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 25, 2017

HA! When The Onion is more believable than you are it MIGHT be time to think about what you’re writing.

Anyone else find it creepy AF that Karem uses his press badge to troll the D.C. Metro system for little Hispanic boys? — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) August 25, 2017

Creepier that if this isn’t true (and we definitely have our doubts) that he thought making something up like this didn’t sound creepy.

Never fails to amaze me how often Liberals feel compelled to make up crap. Even though there is a wealth of legit critiques they can make. — Craig Sparks (@TheMainSpark) August 25, 2017

And they complain when we call them fake.

Can't wait to see who he "bumps into" next!! — FFS the left is nuts (@MrJonnyCab) August 25, 2017

Maybe he’ll bump into a WOKE Big Foot?

"Today I ran into a homeless man so hairy, he was ashamed. He even lives in the woods because of it" Trump doesn't care about me" he said" pic.twitter.com/9Wh92jjbO9 — Virgil Cole (@VirgilCole) August 25, 2017

YAAAAAS.

The word of the day boys and girls is WOKE.

