Over the years, we have seen the pro-abortion crowd (because c’mon, that’s what they are) say some pretty gross and horrible stuff about the unborn, but this from DOCTOR Jennifer Gunter calling them literal zombies?

Yeah, this is special.

It’s Dr. Gunter to you. We’re discussing a subject of my expertise. The unborn are zombies. That doesn’t apply here. Use medical terms or at least grown up words. An embryo is an human embryo, it’s not a human. https://t.co/j0X34r71sz — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) January 31, 2021

Zombies. That’s a grown-up word?

For real?

Huh.

And guys, she’s a DOCTOR.

And wouldn’t a human embryo be a human? Certainly, we aren’t doctors, but gosh, that seems pretty obvious.

Dr. like Jill Biden? — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) February 1, 2021

"Use medical terms or at least grown up words" "The unborn are zombies." Physician, heal thyself — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) January 31, 2021

Bethany Mandel with a takedown:

So you’re delivering … zombies? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 31, 2021

This can’t be a good thing.

Heh.

I wouldn't be able to do it without picturing tiny little zombies either. — Smirk Shrugged (@FoundersGirl) February 1, 2021

You’re really going with this then? I think you’re overstating that “expertise.” I think the word you’re looking for is “self-delusion.” — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) January 31, 2021

You know what term the Mayo Clinic uses as an equivalent for human embryo? BABY. https://t.co/Du8mhwmGDV pic.twitter.com/YsJXbkvzT9 — The Doctor (@TennantRob) January 31, 2021

Yeah, we don’t see the zombie phase here.

Jenny, help me to understand your intent here. “The unborn are *zombies*. Use medical terms or at least grown up words.” Is “zombies” a grown up medical word? — S. Marshall Wilson (@smarshallwilson) January 31, 2021

Zombie embryos are zombies. Human embryos are humans. Some human embryos are even patients. It would be considered highly unprofessional for a real doctor to refer to any patient as a zombie. Not least of which would be that there’s no billing codes for zombies. — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) February 1, 2021

This is just getting weird and complicated now.

EL OH EL.

"I insist you call me a doctor!" Says the woman that calls humans in utero zombies. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 31, 2021

Do you refer to unborn babies as zombies to help yourself cope with killing them, or do you do it because it feeds some twisted fantasy you have where you view yourself as some awesome zombie killer saving the world? Try to answer in grown up words. — Daniel (@Sinclair_D_F) February 1, 2021

Jen. Stop advocating killing humans — Improved Jack, now with hammer and fire (@JackMartensite) January 31, 2021

Pretty simple when you put it like that.

***

