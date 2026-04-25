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Trump Slams Candace Owens' 'Bizarre' Behavior — MTG Immediately Plays the 'He Hates Women' Card

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on April 25, 2026

Yesterday, President Trump called out Candace Owens for her bizarre behavior since the death of Charlie Kirk. It's about time someone in power made it clear she is irrational and out of control. Anyway, that didn't sit well with Marjorie Taylor Greene. Probably because they are both weirdos who need a Groupon for intensive mental health treatment. 

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Cruel is the things Candace Owens has said about Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow. Cruel is making Erika's life a living hell since she lost her husband and father of her children. Cruel is harassing Erika Kirk to the point she can't even appear at gatherings because her team fears for her safety. Candace doesn't get to call anyone 'cruel'. Not after what she has done.

Much like all other 'Never Trumpers', MGT is now opposed to anything Trump likes. She's basically Rick Wilson or any other Lincoln Project lackey at this point. 

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She's a middle-aged version of Alyssa Farah Griffin now.

MTG probably has multiple personalities, honestly. 

Candace deserves every bit of mocking. 

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She's grasping for relevance.

MTG and Candace are two peas in a pod.

 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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CHARLIE KIRK DONALD TRUMP MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE NEVER TRUMP

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