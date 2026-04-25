Trump Slams Candace Owens' 'Bizarre' Behavior — MTG Immediately Plays the 'He Hates Women' Card

Yesterday, President Trump called out Candace Owens for her bizarre behavior since the death of Charlie Kirk. It's about time someone in power made it clear she is irrational and out of control. Anyway, that didn't sit well with Marjorie Taylor Greene. Probably because they are both weirdos who need a Groupon for intensive mental health treatment.
President Trump hates women he can’t control, who don’t worship him, women who actually worship God, and are much more intelligent than he is.— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 25, 2026
Women like @RealCandaceO.
This cruel post about Candace looks like something Laura Loomer would conjure up as she gives Trump his… pic.twitter.com/X1UiyxVn8I
Cruel is the things Candace Owens has said about Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow. Cruel is making Erika's life a living hell since she lost her husband and father of her children. Cruel is harassing Erika Kirk to the point she can't even appear at gatherings because her team fears for her safety. Candace doesn't get to call anyone 'cruel'. Not after what she has done.
MTG’s primary principle is anti-Trump, which means she’ll adopt any perspective in opposition to POTUS. Here she adopts feminist talking points as “real MAGA.” Tomorrow it might be socialism or libertarianism. The day after, it will be something else.— Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) April 25, 2026
All that matters is that… https://t.co/h5OP6RUzD1
Much like all other 'Never Trumpers', MGT is now opposed to anything Trump likes. She's basically Rick Wilson or any other Lincoln Project lackey at this point.
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Large Marge goes feminist. https://t.co/wQAy5bF3aM— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) April 25, 2026
Just join the view already https://t.co/smnPqlMRPw— TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) April 25, 2026
She's a middle-aged version of Alyssa Farah Griffin now.
"President Trump is a champion for the dignity of women"— Britta | NoSoup4Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) April 25, 2026
"President Trump hates women he can't control"
—MTG https://t.co/l42xpePksk pic.twitter.com/nF24vfEMKF
MTG probably has multiple personalities, honestly.
Trump’s post about Candace actually looks like something @RealCandaceO herself would conjure up, but she’d choose an INNOCENT target.— Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) April 25, 2026
I didn’t like Trump’s post, but @mtgreenee is a MASSIVE hypocrite pretending that Candace is a victim.
She’s FAR more vicious than Trump. https://t.co/yRflkPxbUa pic.twitter.com/SIjagcnL7r
Candace deserves every bit of mocking.
Who gives you your talking points? The SPLC? Code pink? https://t.co/K3mSY3rRuj— Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) April 25, 2026
It was just a matter of time before MTG jumped on the "Trump hates women" bandwagon. https://t.co/wIYCCYIyYw— Wasson Watch Co. (@WassonWatch) April 25, 2026
I wonder what's next for Majorie after Trump... She's clinging.— iCkEdMeL ☀🔎🔥 (@iCkEdMeL) April 25, 2026
When your entire existence relies on another person. https://t.co/avnfKjMNEG
She's grasping for relevance.
Marjorie Taylor Greene coming out to bat for Candace Owens, because of course she is, because there is no bottom for this person. https://t.co/M5g4r0ZLsV— The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) April 25, 2026
MTG and Candace are two peas in a pod.
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