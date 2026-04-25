Trump Slams Candace Owens' 'Bizarre' Behavior — MTG Immediately Plays the 'He Hates Women' Card

Yesterday, President Trump called out Candace Owens for her bizarre behavior since the death of Charlie Kirk. It's about time someone in power made it clear she is irrational and out of control. Anyway, that didn't sit well with Marjorie Taylor Greene. Probably because they are both weirdos who need a Groupon for intensive mental health treatment.

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President Trump hates women he can’t control, who don’t worship him, women who actually worship God, and are much more intelligent than he is.



Women like @RealCandaceO.



This cruel post about Candace looks like something Laura Loomer would conjure up as she gives Trump his… pic.twitter.com/X1UiyxVn8I — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 25, 2026

Cruel is the things Candace Owens has said about Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow. Cruel is making Erika's life a living hell since she lost her husband and father of her children. Cruel is harassing Erika Kirk to the point she can't even appear at gatherings because her team fears for her safety. Candace doesn't get to call anyone 'cruel'. Not after what she has done.

MTG’s primary principle is anti-Trump, which means she’ll adopt any perspective in opposition to POTUS. Here she adopts feminist talking points as “real MAGA.” Tomorrow it might be socialism or libertarianism. The day after, it will be something else.



All that matters is that… https://t.co/h5OP6RUzD1 — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) April 25, 2026

Much like all other 'Never Trumpers', MGT is now opposed to anything Trump likes. She's basically Rick Wilson or any other Lincoln Project lackey at this point.

Just join the view already https://t.co/smnPqlMRPw — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) April 25, 2026

She's a middle-aged version of Alyssa Farah Griffin now.

"President Trump is a champion for the dignity of women"



"President Trump hates women he can't control"



—MTG https://t.co/l42xpePksk pic.twitter.com/nF24vfEMKF — Britta | NoSoup4Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) April 25, 2026

MTG probably has multiple personalities, honestly.

Trump’s post about Candace actually looks like something @RealCandaceO herself would conjure up, but she’d choose an INNOCENT target.



I didn’t like Trump’s post, but @mtgreenee is a MASSIVE hypocrite pretending that Candace is a victim.



She’s FAR more vicious than Trump. https://t.co/yRflkPxbUa pic.twitter.com/SIjagcnL7r — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) April 25, 2026

Candace deserves every bit of mocking.

Who gives you your talking points? The SPLC? Code pink? https://t.co/K3mSY3rRuj — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) April 25, 2026

It was just a matter of time before MTG jumped on the "Trump hates women" bandwagon. https://t.co/wIYCCYIyYw — Wasson Watch Co. (@WassonWatch) April 25, 2026

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I wonder what's next for Majorie after Trump... She's clinging.



When your entire existence relies on another person. https://t.co/avnfKjMNEG — iCkEdMeL ☀🔎🔥 (@iCkEdMeL) April 25, 2026

She's grasping for relevance.

Marjorie Taylor Greene coming out to bat for Candace Owens, because of course she is, because there is no bottom for this person. https://t.co/M5g4r0ZLsV — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) April 25, 2026

MTG and Candace are two peas in a pod.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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