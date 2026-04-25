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Compare Justin Trudeau Saying the Rich Need to Limit Their Wealth Intake to What He Charges Per Speech

Doug P. | 2:15 PM on April 25, 2026
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Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is of course a multimillionaire who is reportedly still dating Katy Perry, who is worth somewhere around $400 million. However, other rich people are the real problem, according to Trudeau. 

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These wealthy individuals need to step up and limit their wealth intake:

"The corporate world is going to have to realize that if they don't start stepping up and realizing that there is a limit to how much individual wealth we can get."

However, Trudeau obviously doesn't feel he's reached that limit yet because he makes some pretty good money delivering these speeches that overheat irony detectors: 

It's good work if you can get it. And we're assuming Trudeau hasn't delivered that lecture to his super rich girlfriend.

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As usual, when a lefty like Trudeau says "we," he means you, not him. 

It's all about creating class envy. Socialist and Democrat politicians thrive on it. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites everywhere are out of touch with the average American, all while being economically illiterate. 

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