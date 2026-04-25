Compare Justin Trudeau Saying the Rich Need to Limit Their Wealth Intake to What He Charges Per Speech

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is of course a multimillionaire who is reportedly still dating Katy Perry, who is worth somewhere around $400 million. However, other rich people are the real problem, according to Trudeau.

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These wealthy individuals need to step up and limit their wealth intake:

"The corporate world is going to have to realize that if they don't start stepping up and realizing that there is a limit to how much individual wealth we can get."

However, Trudeau obviously doesn't feel he's reached that limit yet because he makes some pretty good money delivering these speeches that overheat irony detectors:

Justin Trudeau: The wealthy of the world needs to "step up" and limit their wealth intake.



He charges $100k for speaking. pic.twitter.com/TydD4AuXSc — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 25, 2026

It's good work if you can get it. And we're assuming Trudeau hasn't delivered that lecture to his super rich girlfriend.

Justin Trudeau does his usual performance lecture about the wealthy limiting their consumption, which makes perfect sense considering he posed for a photo last week wearing $1,200 shoes pic.twitter.com/2XxUqC9AYa — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) April 25, 2026

Took two tax funded pensions

$8.4 million

Severance package

$105,000

Annual raises while PM

$17,000 (one year)

Doubled national debt

$650,000,000,000

"you guys need to chill out" pic.twitter.com/ycQh0LO6vG — Mike Bebbzy🛠️ (#AlbertaFirst) (@That_Bebbzy_Guy) April 25, 2026

Yet you don’t see Trudeau or Carney limiting their wealth.. https://t.co/uFLFitTzZU — Bradshaw (@myabradshaw78) April 25, 2026

As usual, when a lefty like Trudeau says "we," he means you, not him.

The most idiotic thing here is the term “intake”. As if there was a Horn of Plenty from which some people take more than their far share.

Wealth is created through blood, sweat and tears. https://t.co/oATu6to5Ct — Vasja (@VasjaBocko) April 25, 2026

It's all about creating class envy. Socialist and Democrat politicians thrive on it.

*****

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites everywhere are out of touch with the average American, all while being economically illiterate.

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