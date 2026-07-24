Left-Field Lament: Gov. Gavin Newsom Moans About Sports Being Infected With Politics

For a man obsessed with his own image, California Governor Gavin Newsom can’t see that the man in his mirror is the cause of all his problems. On a recent podcast, the deceptive Democrat was moaning about how politics in sports has ruined his enjoyment of it. ‘Why has politics invaded everything?’ Again, look in the mirror, Gavin.

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Check this out. (WATCH)

Gavin Newsom bemoans politics being injected into everything, like sports.



"I used to love sports because it wasn't political."



Man, if only we could figure out who did this. pic.twitter.com/nmHM2zllSw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 23, 2026

These people have no self awareness. — Fonzo 🐊 (@Godofthunder70) July 23, 2026

A lack of self-awareness is a defining trait of Democrats.

This is why the answer to Newsom’s question is not readily apparent to him.

Mystery wrapped in a riddle — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 24, 2026

I wonder which party injected politics into sports? 😉 — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 23, 2026

They can’t run away from trans being in women’s sports fast enough . — Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) July 23, 2026

Gavin looking for who politicized sports pic.twitter.com/nVeMpqgLc2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 23, 2026

Hey @GavinNewsom you can thank a Democrat for making sports and everything else political! — David Campbell (@dlcampbell05) July 23, 2026

Ding! Ding! It’s Democrats who have destroyed so many once-enjoyable pastimes by making them political.

Posters say politics in sports goes back to at least 2016 with the NFL. It really went into overdrive after the death of George Floyd in 2020. (WATCH)

NBA 2K paused online play for 2 hours and provided its players with free Black Lives Matter & I Can’t Breathe shirts today in honor of George Floyd.



(via floyd_773/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/en68yTVuDI — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2020

I stopped playing online because of the actions of this crew. — tbone (@georgiaduck) July 23, 2026

Kapernick/Nike🙄 — Reg Simpson (@RegSimpson7) July 23, 2026

Who put the BLM and stop racism messages on NFL fields? Wasn’t Republicans! — democraticrepublic1776 (@drkathysmiles) July 24, 2026

"The issue is never the issue; the issue is always the Revolution." — Gehrig Wiles (@WilesGehrig) July 23, 2026

The left is about misery and sucking the joy out of everything that provides comfort and normalcy. It’s no surprise they would use sports as a way to destroy our national unity and poison our American way of life. The answer is reflected every time you admire yourself in a mirror, Gavin. That’s who’s to blame.

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