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Left-Field Lament: Gov. Gavin Newsom Moans About Sports Being Infected With Politics

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:05 AM on July 24, 2026
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

For a man obsessed with his own image, California Governor Gavin Newsom can’t see that the man in his mirror is the cause of all his problems. On a recent podcast, the deceptive Democrat was moaning about how politics in sports has ruined his enjoyment of it. ‘Why has politics invaded everything?’ Again, look in the mirror, Gavin.

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Check this out. (WATCH)

A lack of self-awareness is a defining trait of Democrats.

This is why the answer to Newsom’s question is not readily apparent to him.

Ding! Ding! It’s Democrats who have destroyed so many once-enjoyable pastimes by making them political.

Posters say politics in sports goes back to at least 2016 with the NFL. It really went into overdrive after the death of George Floyd in 2020. (WATCH)

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The left is about misery and sucking the joy out of everything that provides comfort and normalcy. It’s no surprise they would use sports as a way to destroy our national unity and poison our American way of life. The answer is reflected every time you admire yourself in a mirror, Gavin. That’s who’s to blame.

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BLACK LIVES MATTER CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM NFL SPORTS

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