Self-Proclaimed Boss Babes Blame Trump for Their Meltdown: 'It's Not Me, It's the Orange Man'

Perhaps, the problem with their nervous system is not Trump, but rather, they are both just bat poop crazy and need mental health treatment.

"People are tried of feeling like garbage... Our nervous systems can't take it. It's 10 years of Trump. They've done us all damage."@SarahLongwell25 and @JessicaTarlov on the emotional toll of the Trump era and whether it’s still possible to rebuild a shared sense of country. pic.twitter.com/TGXeTNg0Tk — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 25, 2026

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If discussing Trump takes an emotional toll on you, find a new line of work.

I’ve got bad news, @SarahLongwell25.



Trump doesn’t do this to you. You do this to you.



When Trump is gone, you’ll find something else to make you feel like this.



It’s you. Find a better shrink. https://t.co/ylAGI93ZpY — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 25, 2026

This is the best advice they'll never take.

I feel quite good.



Thanks for caring. https://t.co/grlmqBxCC0 — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) April 25, 2026

'the emotional toll'....ffs, grow up, ladies. YOU are in charge of your own mental well being. YOU ARE. Go touch grass, go out to brunch, go love on somebody. You're all knotted up because you're stewing in rage all day every day. It's not good for you. https://t.co/QiWz4iUsG7 — Kira (@Kiradavis) April 25, 2026

Leftists often struggle with personal accountability. Instead of taking ownership of their lives, they tend to blame external forces—'the system,' society, other people, or circumstances—for their outcomes. In psychological terms, they frequently operate with an external locus of control.

Nothing says 'strong independent woman' like immediately folding your power like a cheap lawn chair the second a masculine man enters the chat. They don't like Trump being an alpha-male.

“I see how it feels to hate your countrymen”



“Everybody around you is the enemy”



Man, these people are so broken https://t.co/qGYS4Via9U — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 25, 2026

Actually, I don’t feel like garbage.



Maybe you freaks have a mental illness? https://t.co/8Xp33Xx8Ni — RBe (@RBPundit) April 25, 2026

That's the most likely explanation.

Ummmm I feel pretty good https://t.co/S0ca2PKqSb — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 25, 2026

Lol. Maybe go outside & touch grass. Play with a toddler. Hang out with a friend. Get a puppy. Take a hike. Start a garden. Get a hobby.



Both of these women are AWFLs. Their misery is of their own making. https://t.co/I5neRjaZGq — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) April 25, 2026

In other words, get a life.

I don’t feel like garbage. That’s a you problem. https://t.co/UYAaBVbhs4 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 25, 2026

This is so sad and pathetic and nobody did anything to them they did it to themselves https://t.co/wtlGSKGBqo — Nate 🇺🇸 (@alwayssbased) April 25, 2026

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Their worst enemy is not Trump ... it's the person in the mirror.

Imagine infecting yourself continuously with TDS to such a degree that you're ruining your life over things that are to a large degree made up. It's delusional disorder on a mass scale. https://t.co/NKnRAvRCj3 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 25, 2026

These women need a new line of work, desperately.

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