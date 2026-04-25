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Self-Proclaimed Boss Babes Blame Trump for Their Meltdown: 'It's Not Me, It's the Orange Man'

justmindy
justmindy | 2:31 PM on April 25, 2026
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Perhaps, the problem with their nervous system is not Trump, but rather, they are both just bat poop crazy and need mental health treatment. 

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If discussing Trump takes an emotional toll on you, find a new line of work.

This is the best advice they'll never take.

Leftists often struggle with personal accountability. Instead of taking ownership of their lives, they tend to blame external forces—'the system,' society, other people, or circumstances—for their outcomes. In psychological terms, they frequently operate with an external locus of control.

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Nothing says 'strong independent woman' like immediately folding your power like a cheap lawn chair the second a masculine man enters the chat. They don't like Trump being an alpha-male.

That's the most likely explanation.

In other words, get a life.

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Their worst enemy is not Trump ... it's the person in the mirror.

These women need a new line of work, desperately.

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JESSICA TARLOV MENTAL HEALTH THE BULWARK

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