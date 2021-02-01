Yup. CNN is still CNN’ing.
Good to see some consistency out there, yes?
Heh.
This interview with Gov. GRETCH Whitmer all but calling the lockdown protest in her state a ‘dress rehearsal’ for what took place on January 6 is one of the most irresponsible, ugly things we’ve seen this year and c’mon man, we cover Seth Rogen.
Watch.
CNN to @GovWhitmer: “Do you now believe, in hindsight, that [the anti-lockdown protest in Lansing] was a dry run of some kind for what happened with the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th? … A sort of a dress rehearsal?" pic.twitter.com/9853VAPDeC
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 1, 2021
For real?
As the Puppet in Chief would say, ‘THAT’S MALARKEY.’
CNN inciting civil unrest and violence.
— Hands off the Boomer (@charlietrips) February 1, 2021
Sounds like it.
Will Twitter ban them?
Should they be taken off cable?
This is wildly irresponsible rhetoric.
— D.K. Have a great day🌸 (@DeniseK_USA) February 1, 2021
Ding ding ding.
well that's not a loaded question or anything
— Gina A. 🤷♀️ (@hellogines) February 1, 2021
Nope, not at all.
To CNN the country’s biggest threat is anyone to their right.
— Cecelia Mc (@CeceliaMcC11) February 1, 2021
To CNN, the country’s biggest threat is still Donald Trump … which is just pathetic.
These people are sick.
— Random Ignoramus Jr. (@ObeyTechLords) February 1, 2021
The clowns over at @CNN never disappoint 🙄
— 🇺🇸DG🇺🇸 (@7pints) February 1, 2021
Well that's a stretch.
— jennifer sullivan (@jxs26) February 1, 2021
Clownshow News Network.
— Dr. MongoLikeU (@MongoLikeU) February 1, 2021
Hey CNN…pull my finger.
— Big Daddy (@Floridageek) February 1, 2021
Let’s not and say they did.
***
