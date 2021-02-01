Yup. CNN is still CNN’ing.

This interview with Gov. GRETCH Whitmer all but calling the lockdown protest in her state a ‘dress rehearsal’ for what took place on January 6 is one of the most irresponsible, ugly things we’ve seen this year and c’mon man, we cover Seth Rogen.

Watch.

CNN to @GovWhitmer: “Do you now believe, in hindsight, that [the anti-lockdown protest in Lansing] was a dry run of some kind for what happened with the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th? … A sort of a dress rehearsal?" pic.twitter.com/9853VAPDeC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 1, 2021

For real?

As the Puppet in Chief would say, ‘THAT’S MALARKEY.’

CNN inciting civil unrest and violence. — Hands off the Boomer (@charlietrips) February 1, 2021

Sounds like it.

Will Twitter ban them?

Should they be taken off cable?

This is wildly irresponsible rhetoric. — D.K. Have a great day🌸 (@DeniseK_USA) February 1, 2021

Ding ding ding.

well that's not a loaded question or anything — Gina A. 🤷‍♀️ (@hellogines) February 1, 2021

Nope, not at all.

To CNN the country’s biggest threat is anyone to their right. — Cecelia Mc (@CeceliaMcC11) February 1, 2021

To CNN, the country’s biggest threat is still Donald Trump … which is just pathetic.

These people are sick. — Random Ignoramus Jr. (@ObeyTechLords) February 1, 2021

The clowns over at @CNN never disappoint 🙄 — 🇺🇸DG🇺🇸 (@7pints) February 1, 2021

Well that's a stretch. — jennifer sullivan (@jxs26) February 1, 2021

Clownshow News Network. — Dr. MongoLikeU (@MongoLikeU) February 1, 2021

Hey CNN…pull my finger. — Big Daddy (@Floridageek) February 1, 2021

Let’s not and say they did.

***

