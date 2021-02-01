Yup. CNN is still CNN’ing.

Good to see some consistency out there, yes?

Heh.

This interview with Gov. GRETCH Whitmer all but calling the lockdown protest in her state a ‘dress rehearsal’ for what took place on January 6 is one of the most irresponsible, ugly things we’ve seen this year and c’mon man, we cover Seth Rogen.

Watch.

For real?

As the Puppet in Chief would say, ‘THAT’S MALARKEY.’

Sounds like it.

Will Twitter ban them?

Should they be taken off cable?

Ding ding ding.

Nope, not at all.

To CNN, the country’s biggest threat is still Donald Trump … which is just pathetic.

Let’s not and say they did.

***

