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The View Panelists Quickly Became James Comey's Lawyers When Alina Habba Said the Indictment Is Justified

Doug P. | 4:44 PM on April 29, 2026
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

It's been said that a man who represents himself in court has a fool for a client, but some of the panelists on The View seemed to be wanting to serve as lawyers for the indicted James Comey, which means he'd be better off representing himself in this matter. 

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Watching The View does for your IQ what looking at the sun for a split second too long does to your retinas, so we only suggest watching short clips before quickly looking away and then moving on. However, it is important to occasionally note what's going on with a show for which many on the Left get some of their "news."

Here we have Alina Habba telling the other panelists that the Comey indictment was justified, at which point the legal braintrust on that show jumped in to audition to be lawyers for Comey. Watch:

How dare Habba say that the country's foremost seashell formation enthusiast had any ill intent with his now deleted post!

Of course!

*****

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