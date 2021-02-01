Public unions are a cancer in this country.

Period.

When any profession that takes tax dollars to pay their workers has the power to hold Americans hostage? Yeah … that’s not good. From teachers’ unions fighting to keep children out of the classroom to police unions protecting the worst of the worst when it comes to police officers, there is a real problem here.

They suck.

Drew Holden was good enough to share a side-by-side screenshot illustrating this very point:

Public sector unions are bad. All of them. pic.twitter.com/rUHpCuAiQL — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 1, 2021

Thousands of kids being kept out of classrooms in Chicago by the teachers union.

A nine-year-old pepper sprayed ‘made a decision’ according to the police union president in Rochester.

Huh.

We seem to remember a whole effort to defund the police for not doing their jobs … does that mean we should be working to defund our teachers? Is that how this works?

Ahem.

This. Private sector unions are a useful organizing tool for workers & counterbalance to executives. Entirely legal. Public sector unions, on other hand, bargain directly against taxpayers, then donate to the politicians negotiating their sweetheart contracts. — Sanjay Narayan (@SanjayNarayan) February 1, 2021

Public unions should be dismantled.

Period.

Public sector unions should be illegal. When they strike I as a taxpayer have no leverage. Abolish public sector unions. — Democrats are Corrupt (@B737CA) February 1, 2021

Seems pretty simple, yeah?

They are too powerful and more concerned about lining their own pockets than they are with serving the people they supposedly represent anyway. Psh, even FDR knew it was a mistake for government employees to unionize.

Just sayin’.

***

Related:

‘Socialism THRIVES by frightening people’: John Hayward tweets the most important thread you’ll read today on socialism and COVID

‘This is CRINGE, MAN’: Jimmy Kimmel officially makes the Left’s sh*t-list going after Jon Stewart *grab your popcorn*

‘As ignorant as my out-of-order toaster’: Seth Rogen has his a*s HANDED to him in brutal back and forth with Gad Saad and it’s *chef’s kiss*