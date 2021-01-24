Biden owns America now, right? That’s how this works?

Federal agents storm out to make another arrest, leading to rounds of teargas and pepper balls in the streets #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/jx0RV3ysSW — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 24, 2021

Joe Biden’s AMERICA.

Da da DAAAAAAA.

We’re supposed to call him a huge authoritarian and claim that he’s Putin’s puppet for sending in federal agents and stuff, right? Just trying to make sure we’re covering this the appropriate way.

RedSteeze seems to have it down:

Here's more footage of federal agents under the orders of Joe Biden literally attacking & disappearing an American citizen right off the streets. This is the kind of stuff that happens in Russia. Not here. Just chilling stuff. https://t.co/wYVhcCdqzZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 24, 2021

THIS IS NOT AMERICA.

THIS IS RUSSIA.

CHILLING!

Now that ANTIFA has served its purpose they’re taking out the trash?? — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) January 24, 2021

We thought they were just an idea?

You are just having a good time turning their own words against them, aren't you? 😂😂😂 — Revelator (@noki_geo) January 24, 2021

I see what you did there. pic.twitter.com/mEmiORjE2y — P. Dawg Knight 🇺🇸🇳🇬🇮🇪 (@PDawgKnight) January 24, 2021

WHERE ARE THEY TAKING THEM!? — Tucker Carlson’s Furrowed Brow (@Chimp_HQ) January 24, 2021

THOSE CAGES AT THE BORDER OOOOOOOOOMG.

I imagine Chris Hayes will be reporting on this soon. Unreal stuff. — J.D. Haltigan, Systemizer & Sameness Seeker❄️☃️ (@JDHaltigan) January 24, 2021

Ahem, chilling.

Literally shaking here — Kenny P (@Kpw1270) January 24, 2021

Literally BROWN SHIRTS! — Who was that unmasked man? (@magical_mask) January 24, 2021

REEEEEEEEEEE!

***

Related:

Bro, put the Twitter DOWN: Blue-check journo blaming ‘fascists, Trumpkins’ for getting his NYT friend canceled in lame thread BACKFIRES

‘Walt was a Republican’: Seth Rogen gets DROPPED (and dropped again) trying to pick a fight with Ted Cruz (over Disney movies?!)

Utter HACK! Asha Rangappa tries using WH Fauci tweet to dunk on Trump over wearing masks ‘back in March,’ fails SPECTACULARLY