Heartstrings Over Hard Facts: NBC Turns Illegal Congolese Migrants (Denied Asylum Twice) Into Victims

The cover photo is of a Mother with her two children. The story tells a harrowing tale of fleeing Congo with her kids to make it to Maine. She was running from violence, we're told. Now, big meanie ICE is deporting them. How could Americans let this happen. Can't we see their somber faces?

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A teen and her family fled torture in Congo to resettle in Maine, but then ICE showed up. https://t.co/Lg9IYVw8Am — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 28, 2026

Olivia Andre thought the traumas were behind her. She and her family escaped repression and torture in the Democratic Republic of Congo and suffered the tragic death of her 8-year-old brother on their journey to America in 2022. They spent three years trying to rebuild their lives in Maine. Then ICE arrested the family in November, tearing them apart again with Andre, now 19, detained separately as an adult.

Andre is detained separately as an adult because Andre is an adult. There is more to the story, of course.

They went through plenty of African and South American countries on the way to the USA. They could've stopped there.



They came to the US because they are economic migrants, not refugees.



The USA can't be a homeless shelter for the entire world. Its simply unsustainable. https://t.co/NFgxt6ve1y — varrock (@varrock) April 28, 2026

One look at a map shows Maine is a long, long way from Congo. There were plenty of 'safe' places before hitting Maine. One of the rules for 'seeking asylum' is stopping at the first safe place. That was not America.

News outlets have tried the immigration sob stories about illegal aliens for decades. No one's buying it. https://t.co/8kQJTFCmPz — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 28, 2026

To be fair, people used to buy it. No longer.

NBC leaves so much out of this story



They leave the Congo,(because of the war), travel to Brazil and then use coyotes,(reportedly), to enter illegally in Arizona and then get moved to Maine...



There they got welfare and got an Asylum Hearing AND an Appeal in early 2025



When… https://t.co/5Y986xyFBt pic.twitter.com/FnmNa1Lash — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) April 29, 2026

They are economic migrants. The Mom wants her kids to get an American education. That's all understandable. When you are born in America, you win the lottery. That doesn't mean we can invite the world to partake in the goodness of America. Sorry.

Typical MSM story that attempts to pull heartstrings and use emotional manipulation on the reader. The Congolese in the story have an order for removal from the nation by judicial decree. They snuck into the country. https://t.co/zHJ7OoUlp0 — Arthur in California (@ArthurReturnss) April 28, 2026

GP ICE didn't just randomly show up. They're illegals. They should be deported. https://t.co/HpgAaOS4HR — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 28, 2026

There is a court order to remove them. The Left LOVES using the Court to shut down anything they don't like. They also need to respect court orders like this.

They literally hired coyotes to enter illegally. They even got denied asylum twice. The. We had to use officers to physically remove them. They collected welfare as well. NBC framing is absurd. https://t.co/fvkggF0CqV — All American (@Trophy_Husband5) April 29, 2026

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Did you forget to mention since you claim no bias and are real journalists without an agenda?



1. they entered illegally in 2022 and were ordered for removal earlier this year.

2. You seek asylum in the first safe country you come to.

3. America doesn’t share a border with… https://t.co/knPuAw3eDl — Cherio (@Oxco01) April 29, 2026

Democrats desire and facilitate the abuse of the asylum process which makes it harder for actual legitimate asylum seekers since everyone doubts their claims. Good job Democrats. https://t.co/NLXjAGnBWs — Robert Von Allan (@CottonsRevenge) April 28, 2026

Now, when people legitimately seek asylum, they aren't believed. Thanks, Democrats.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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