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Heartstrings Over Hard Facts: NBC Turns Illegal Congolese Migrants (Denied Asylum Twice) Into Victims

justmindy
justmindy | 9:20 AM on April 29, 2026
Meme screenshot

The cover photo is of a Mother with her two children. The story tells a harrowing tale of fleeing Congo with her kids to make it to Maine. She was running from violence, we're told. Now, big meanie ICE is deporting them. How could Americans let this happen. Can't we see their somber faces?

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Olivia Andre thought the traumas were behind her. She and her family escaped repression and torture in the Democratic Republic of Congo and suffered the tragic death of her 8-year-old brother on their journey to America in 2022. They spent three years trying to rebuild their lives in Maine. Then ICE arrested the family in November, tearing them apart again with Andre, now 19, detained separately as an adult.

Andre is detained separately as an adult because Andre is an adult. There is more to the story, of course.

One look at a map shows Maine is a long, long way from Congo. There were plenty of 'safe' places before hitting Maine. One of the rules for 'seeking asylum' is stopping at the first safe place. That was not America.

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To be fair, people used to buy it. No longer.

They are economic migrants. The Mom wants her kids to get an American education. That's all understandable. When you are born in America, you win the lottery. That doesn't mean we can invite the world to partake in the goodness of America. Sorry.

There is a court order to remove them. The Left LOVES using the Court to shut down anything they don't like. They also need to respect court orders like this.

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Now, when people legitimately seek asylum, they aren't believed. Thanks, Democrats.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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AFRICA ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAINE

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