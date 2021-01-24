Katherine Cross wrote this thread after Lauren Wolfe was let go from the New York Times and somehow managed to trend on Twitter because apparently a bunch of evil Trump supporters called for her to be fired. And we all know how much NYT listens to Trump supporters.

Ahem.

Anyway, we didn’t see this thread at first because Cross seems to block people who have never heard of her before. Take a look:

So when the left cancels people they deserve it … right.

We’d point and laugh but they really believe it’s ok to cancel people who disagree with them because only EVIL people could possibly disagree with them. Yeah, we know, it’s stupid but it’s 2021 and this has been building up for years.

Thanks, Obama.

New York Times totally caters to the right.

Totally.

Is she high?

Nothing sincere.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Jeebus, Larry, and Bosephus.

Perhaps someone should get Cross a mirror.

Sure.

So not only do people on the Right deserve to be canceled BUT they have no principles of their own.

Wow, this is really and truly awful.

You know the face you make when you’re not sure if the lunchmeat on your sandwich smells right? Yup, just made that face.

In other words, it’s ok when they do it.

And they wonder why no one seems to feel all that sorry for them when they get ‘canceled’.

We.

Can’t.

Even.

***

