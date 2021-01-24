Katherine Cross wrote this thread after Lauren Wolfe was let go from the New York Times and somehow managed to trend on Twitter because apparently a bunch of evil Trump supporters called for her to be fired. And we all know how much NYT listens to Trump supporters.

Ahem.

Anyway, we didn’t see this thread at first because Cross seems to block people who have never heard of her before. Take a look:

Some right wingers, again speaking in bad faith, will say something to the effect of "live by the sword, die by the sword." Arguing that liberals and lefties are just getting a taste of their own medicine. But the issue is that one side is sincere and the other simply is not. — Katherine Cross (@Quinnae_Moon) January 24, 2021

So when the left cancels people they deserve it … right.

We’d point and laugh but they really believe it’s ok to cancel people who disagree with them because only EVIL people could possibly disagree with them. Yeah, we know, it’s stupid but it’s 2021 and this has been building up for years.

Thanks, Obama.

The publication gets boxed into feeling like they have to prove that they are "unbiased," and so they overreact to a crowd that has no sincere interest in journalistic ethics. — Katherine Cross (@Quinnae_Moon) January 24, 2021

New York Times totally caters to the right.

Totally.

Is she high?

Bad faith is at the core of this playbook. The outrage is mostly confected and stems from nothing sincere. The harassers have no serious concern about any lofty issues of fairness. Rather, the NYT's concern for such things is weaponised against them. It is hacked. — Katherine Cross (@Quinnae_Moon) January 24, 2021

Nothing sincere.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Jeebus, Larry, and Bosephus.

Perhaps someone should get Cross a mirror.

And instead of recognising the confected outrage for what it is and refusing to reward the strategy, the NYT goes ahead and feeds it. — Katherine Cross (@Quinnae_Moon) January 24, 2021

Sure.

The key strategy for these harassment campaigns is to weaponise the opponent's principles by scrupulously having none of your own; thus you'll say whatever you need to in order to 'win' that specific battle, pretend to whatever emotion. — Katherine Cross (@Quinnae_Moon) January 24, 2021

So not only do people on the Right deserve to be canceled BUT they have no principles of their own.

Wow, this is really and truly awful.

And to clarify what I mean here: left-wing harassment campaigns generally stem from an honestly stated principle, rightly or wrongly applied, sometimes slathered in irony. Reactionary campaigns are less about principle than power, however. https://t.co/Iw4AgiEtFl — Katherine Cross (@Quinnae_Moon) January 24, 2021

You know the face you make when you’re not sure if the lunchmeat on your sandwich smells right? Yup, just made that face.

This is what I mean about the sincerity gap. Even the more repugnant left-wing harassment campaigns are carried out in the name of some broad principle (opposing classism, say). This is different, despite superficial similarities. — Katherine Cross (@Quinnae_Moon) January 24, 2021

In other words, it’s ok when they do it.

And they wonder why no one seems to feel all that sorry for them when they get ‘canceled’.

We.

Can’t.

Even.

***

Related:

WATCH as federal agents, ‘under orders of Joe Biden’, attack and disappear American citizen (we do this right, mainstream media?)

Bro, put the Twitter DOWN: Blue-check journo blaming ‘fascists, Trumpkins’ for getting his NYT friend canceled in lame thread BACKFIRES

‘Walt was a Republican’: Seth Rogen gets DROPPED (and dropped again) trying to pick a fight with Ted Cruz (over Disney movies?!)