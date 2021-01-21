Huh, people rioted in Portland and Seattle even though the evil orange man is officially gone? But we thought Joe Biden was the creepy uncle we all needed for peace and unity in this country.

Guess not.

We’re shocked.

Something else interesting is seeing the feds step in to ‘disperse’ the crowd.

Gosh, we were told only authoritarian fascist presidents do this:

Guess they don’t like Biden either.

Duh.

RedSteeze had the best response:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah.

Relax.

Truly his country now. Yup.

We feel totally shook as well.

That works.

***

