Huh, people rioted in Portland and Seattle even though the evil orange man is officially gone? But we thought Joe Biden was the creepy uncle we all needed for peace and unity in this country.

Guess not.

We’re shocked.

Something else interesting is seeing the feds step in to ‘disperse’ the crowd.

Gosh, we were told only authoritarian fascist presidents do this:

Here's video of the feds emerging and shooting tear gas and other riot-control munitions to disperse the Portland crowd. pic.twitter.com/0ogDl7YGiK — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 21, 2021

Guess they don’t like Biden either.

Duh.

RedSteeze had the best response:

In my lifetime I never thought I would see shock troops deployed by a sitting president and engaging in chemical warfare against fellow citizens. Joe Biden’s America is not who we are. https://t.co/ASAHJZKq4P — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I am literally shaking. — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) January 21, 2021

They’re not real. They’re just an idea. Joe said so…so relax. — JM McConnell “We’re on our own.” (@jmmcconnell2016) January 21, 2021

Yeah.

Relax.

Who would allow such gestapo-like tactics? — Jeremy (@EODTEC89) January 21, 2021

This is truly Biden’s America — suckin on chili D͎a͎w͎g͎s͎ (@BoneManJone) January 21, 2021

Truly his country now. Yup.

Chilling. I’m literally shaking. — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) January 21, 2021

We feel totally shook as well.

Biden's stormtroopers. — George W. Smith, from City Council (@Blckdmndskr) January 21, 2021

That works.

***

