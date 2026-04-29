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Ex DOJ Official Tells CNN the Comey Indictment Is the Worst Case Ever Filed (About That...)

Doug P. | 11:15 AM on April 29, 2026
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As we told you yesterday, a grand jury has indicted former FBI Director James Comey, accusing him of threats against the president:

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After a grand jury indicted Comey, some on the Left predictably claimed this was an example of Trump trying to get back at those who went after him, and the media is of course doing its part via the usual "unnamed sources" we've gotten used to: 

First of all, it might be helpful to know who exactly the "ex DOJ official is" when it comes to the credibility of the claim. 

Would the former DOJ official's name rhyme with "Tames Nomey" by any chance?

In any case, that claim that the second Comey indictment could be the worst case the DOJ has brought in many decades is being challenged to say the least. Remember this one?

Yeah, that happened, all while the Left applauded. 

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But it was "D"ifferent then!

Comey's statement was as devoid of self-awareness as the ex DOJ official's comment to CNN:

Ironic comments after all the years of lawfare efforts against Trump and those in his orbit. 

*****

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