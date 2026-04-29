Ex DOJ Official Tells CNN the Comey Indictment Is the Worst Case Ever Filed (About That...)

As we told you yesterday, a grand jury has indicted former FBI Director James Comey, accusing him of threats against the president:

.@Comey indicted 18 USC 871 (a)



Threats against the President



"…depicted seashells arranged in a pattern making out 8647....a serious expression of an intent to do harm to the President...



NOTE: Comey's decision to later delete the Instagram post could be interpreted as… pic.twitter.com/Uj7NnaaPBO — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) April 28, 2026

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After a grand jury indicted Comey, some on the Left predictably claimed this was an example of Trump trying to get back at those who went after him, and the media is of course doing its part via the usual "unnamed sources" we've gotten used to:

Former DOJ official tells me: "This might be the worst case DOJ has filed in my lifetime." https://t.co/TCicYv5ggO — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 29, 2026

First of all, it might be helpful to know who exactly the "ex DOJ official is" when it comes to the credibility of the claim.

“Former DOJ official”



Who? Merrick Garland? Eric Holder?



Why do they insist on staying anonymous, even though they don’t work for the DOJ anymore? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 29, 2026

Would the former DOJ official's name rhyme with "Tames Nomey" by any chance?

In any case, that claim that the second Comey indictment could be the worst case the DOJ has brought in many decades is being challenged to say the least. Remember this one?

DOJ sent Douglass Mackey to prison for a meme. https://t.co/idBpmNpzal — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 29, 2026

Yeah, that happened, all while the Left applauded.

Biden DOJ indicted Donald Trump for giving a speech when he was president https://t.co/Sir6nvs6Ls — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 29, 2026

But it was "D"ifferent then!

What about that guy with the video who got blamed for Benghazi?



No one ever talks about him anymore — tree hugging sister 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) April 29, 2026

So, not the Catholics sent to jail for peacefully protesting abortion? Got it. https://t.co/SftRTN5OYt — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) April 29, 2026

Comey's statement was as devoid of self-awareness as the ex DOJ official's comment to CNN:

BREAKING: James Comey has responded after reports of a grand jury indictment on two felony counts.



He says he has no remorse and portrays himself as the victim. pic.twitter.com/MOOnbszurk — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 28, 2026

Ironic comments after all the years of lawfare efforts against Trump and those in his orbit.

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