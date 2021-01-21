They’ve gotta be sh*tting us with this cover.
For real?
Seriously, folks, we’re not sure if there are enough barf bags out there for the next four years. And we thought they painted Obama as the Messiah? Good gravy.
TIME's new cover: Day one https://t.co/VazxGDJzZf pic.twitter.com/R6jVrzXXZc
— TIME (@TIME) January 21, 2021
So many eyerolls.
Super edgy, TIME.
Excuses for both leaders to blame the other. Stop it.
— I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) January 21, 2021
Meanwhile, back in reality… https://t.co/jrBTpkMY6D pic.twitter.com/FP3p8ZQwIF
— Acquisitive Chuckle (@Acq_Chuckle) January 21, 2021
With a bunch of portraits of slave-owners and anti-immigration peeps.
Yup.
#journalism https://t.co/AD6CMtlHEF
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 21, 2021
Disgraceful.
More reasons to defund the trashy media
— Unathi Kwaza (@Unathi_Kwaza) January 21, 2021
Absolutely disgusting
— Meems (@mchamplin1) January 21, 2021
This is disgraceful
— LMrockinthered (@LMrockinthered) January 21, 2021
Why I no longer subscribe
— Quintin Davis (@quintindavis) January 21, 2021
I’m not pro trump nor pro biden but i feel this is exaggeration and bias. He took the job and people expect better than this 😞
— Nilo Manalo (@nilomanalo) January 21, 2021
Sorry, TIME, but you know it’s bad when even people who don’t like Trump are taking issue with your lame cover.
Media learned nothing.
***
Related:
We’re laughing at YOU! Mary Chastain kicks the living crap out of Sucky McSuckface aka John Brennan for targeting libertarians
Cannot emphasize ENOUGH how bad this reporting is: CNN claims Biden inherited no plan for vaccinations and YEAH that’s BS
Nice TRY, dbag! Blue-checked NYT contributor Will Wilkinson tries (fails) deleting gross tweet calling for Biden to lynch Pence (we got it)