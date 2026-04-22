Howard Kurtz: The Kash Patel ‘Scandal’ Would Have Been a Two-Day Story Had...
RFK Jr. Absolutely Torches Sen. Warnock: 'One Person Can Handle 1-3 Rabies Cases...
With Kash Patel Closing in on the SPLC, Judiciary Dems Want Him to...
ACLU Says DC Curfew Puts Kids at Risk of Unnecessary Encounters With Police
All Is Halted! Virginia Judge Declares Narrow Redistricting Vote Unconstitutional, Blocks...
VIP
The Polite Right's Fatal Flaw – DeSantis and Rufo Show How to Fix...
Rumor: The Talarico Camp Is Sitting on Career-Ending Dirt on Both Paxton and...
Reporter Asks Ilhan Omar About Her Curious Financial 'Adjustment' (Brace for Smug Head...
Sen. Chris Murphy Loses It Over Trump Sending 1,000 Afghan 'Heroes' to the...
Welcome to Advanced Mathematics, With Your Guest Lecturer ... The View's Sunny Hostin?
Trump Just Did Something for Veterans That the FDA Refused to do for...
Sen. Patty Murray Hasn't Heard a Single Dem Say Defund ICE (Let's Help...
Big L for Newsom: 9th Circuit Halts CA's ICE Unmasking Law as Unconstitutional
Warren: Nazi Tattoo & Rape Comments No Big Deal — Platner Agrees With...

Here's a Classic Earth Day Flashback of Greg Gutfeld Giving Tugboat Phil a Shoutout for Doing His Part

Doug P. | 6:50 PM on April 22, 2026
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

In case you forgot, today is Earth Day -- the annual occasion where everybody can pick up any trash they find along walking trails while mocking Al Gore for all his failed doomsday predictions. It's also a good opportunity to fire up your four-wheel drive and make sure it's ready in case of any emergency. 

Advertisement

This might be one of the first Earth Days in memory that the Democrats are complaining that gas prices aren't low enough, but the Left is willing to sacrifice Mother Gaia if it means driving down Trump's approval rating a couple extra points. 

Earth Day has provided an opportunity for patriotic Americans and loyal members of the planetary community to do their part, and back when Red Eye was on Fox News, Greg Gutfeld put a spotlight on one of our favorite eco heroes, @TugboatPhil. 

Ah, the memories: 

Salute!

He is.

We remember fondly.

Happy Earth Day! Let's go grill some steaks, dear readers. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RFK Jr. Absolutely Torches Sen. Warnock: 'One Person Can Handle 1-3 Rabies Cases a Year'
justmindy
All Is Halted! Virginia Judge Declares Narrow Redistricting Vote Unconstitutional, Blocks Certification
justmindy
Welcome to Advanced Mathematics, With Your Guest Lecturer ... The View's Sunny Hostin?
Grateful Calvin
Rumor: The Talarico Camp Is Sitting on Career-Ending Dirt on Both Paxton and Cornyn
Brett T.
ACLU Says DC Curfew Puts Kids at Risk of Unnecessary Encounters With Police
Brett T.
With Kash Patel Closing in on the SPLC, Judiciary Dems Want Him to Take This Problematic Drinker Test
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

RFK Jr. Absolutely Torches Sen. Warnock: 'One Person Can Handle 1-3 Rabies Cases a Year' justmindy
Advertisement