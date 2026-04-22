Here's a Classic Earth Day Flashback of Greg Gutfeld Giving Tugboat Phil a Shoutout for Doing His Part

In case you forgot, today is Earth Day -- the annual occasion where everybody can pick up any trash they find along walking trails while mocking Al Gore for all his failed doomsday predictions. It's also a good opportunity to fire up your four-wheel drive and make sure it's ready in case of any emergency.

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This might be one of the first Earth Days in memory that the Democrats are complaining that gas prices aren't low enough, but the Left is willing to sacrifice Mother Gaia if it means driving down Trump's approval rating a couple extra points.

GP It's Earth Day! Let's all be kind to the Earth today and get out there and use as much fossil fuel as possible to keep Gaia nice and toasty warm! — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 22, 2026

Earth Day has provided an opportunity for patriotic Americans and loyal members of the planetary community to do their part, and back when Red Eye was on Fox News, Greg Gutfeld put a spotlight on one of our favorite eco heroes, @TugboatPhil.

Ah, the memories:

Salute!

He is.

That was around 08 or 09. — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) April 22, 2026

We remember fondly.

I'm not sure if there's a bigger legend.



And he's a hit with the ladies... — Billy Boi (@BillTheFeline) April 22, 2026

Happy Earth Day! Let's go grill some steaks, dear readers.

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