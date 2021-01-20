Caaaaan you feeeeel, the looooove tonight?

It’s fascinating to watch people who claim they are on the side of good and tolerance and unity and all of that other happy horse crap openly talk about destroying the lives of people they disagree with politically. In a way, social media has both ruined this country and improved it because now we can see these folks for who they really are.

Take Elie Mystal for example, who wants Biden to have a ‘Director of Petty’ who can punish Trumpers.

No, we’re not joking.

And he tweeted it openly without nary a twitch from Twitter.

I really wish I could get hired by this administration as "Director of Petty." There are going to be Trumpers throughout this system who need to be punished but can't be fired or jailed. For those people, somebody with my creativity in making enemies suffer is required. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 19, 2021

Since they can’t be fired or jailed (clearly his preference) he wants to harass and punish them.

Tell us again who the bad guys are?

OK hear me out: PettyOrg, a new non-profit, solely dedicated to bothering former Trump staff — Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) January 19, 2021

A non-profit to make people miserable.

Democrats won’t need any non-profits to help them with that – this admin will suck.

Luckily this didn’t go over so hot for Elie:

Can you hold 2 government positions at the same time? It's obvious you're already in charge of the unity Joe keeps talking about. — [email protected] (@Drbarry31) January 20, 2021

Isn't your writing punishment enough? — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) January 20, 2021

Petty guy wants to be the “Director of Petty” Weird. — Mz. KimPossible (@real_miss_kim) January 20, 2021

I'd argue that the Ministry of Truth would be a better fit, given your passion for wanting to punish thoughtcrime pic.twitter.com/IRIRnHolNI — Hunter Biden's Computer Repairman (@OverpaidA) January 20, 2021

So you admit that you're just a vile, vengeful, bitter shell of a human out to punish those who disagree with you. Got it. Have a Snickers, cupcake… — President Elect Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) January 20, 2021

This is evil. — Scott (@MIScott68) January 20, 2021

Your mother must be proud. — William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) January 19, 2021

Right?

***

