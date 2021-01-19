Oliver Willis and countless others on Twitter are super cranky with Chuck Todd for being honest about Joe Biden and his promise of 100 million vaccines in the first 100 days. We’re honestly shocked Chuck isn’t towing the Sleepy Joe line …

chuck todd, before biden is even sworn in… talking about his push for vaccines: "if biden doesn't get it right, he will have failed in the job he was elected to do" i repeat: biden is not even sworn in yet. pic.twitter.com/5vNIkEwbb5 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 19, 2021

He repeats, Biden is not even sworn in yet

The hypocrisy on the Left will be a thing of beauty to behold over the next four years. And gosh golly and gee, we get to write about it every day. THIS IS GONNA BE FUN.

How dare Chuck or ANY journo tell the truth about BIDEN?!

When I heard him say that, I may have flipped Chucky the finger!! — chantell22 (@chantell22) January 19, 2021

Ooooh, not the middle finger!

Why is @chucktodd still on the air?!?!?!!? — Ian Harwick (@iharwick) January 19, 2021

Heh.

Get your popcorn.

That was the exact time I changed the channel. — Funmi Sunmonu (@MsFunmiSunmonu) January 19, 2021

Why does Chuck Todd still have a job? — Megan not Meghan 🌊 (@meganbc) January 19, 2021

if anyone knows about failing at their job it's Chuck Todd — sklapré (@sklapre) January 19, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, but this is too funny.

It's way past time to chuck Chuck @MSNBC . — Amy Feller Gallant (@AmyFeller) January 19, 2021

They simply can’t stand any sort of truth or criticism of their cult leader.

Because c’mon, it’s a cult.

***

Related:

‘I learned it by watching you!’ Babylon Bee’s hilariously honest PSA for rioters wins Twitter AND the Internet (watch)

PERFECTION! Jim Treacher gets into HEATED back and forth with CNN nobody over freedom of speech and the ending is *CHEF’S KISS*

THIS! Kick-a*s thread TORCHES media and the Left proving THEY’VE created extremists from normies who just want to be left alone