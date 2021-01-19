Oliver Willis and countless others on Twitter are super cranky with Chuck Todd for being honest about Joe Biden and his promise of 100 million vaccines in the first 100 days. We’re honestly shocked Chuck isn’t towing the Sleepy Joe line …

He repeats, Biden is not even sworn in yet

The hypocrisy on the Left will be a thing of beauty to behold over the next four years. And gosh golly and gee, we get to write about it every day. THIS IS GONNA BE FUN.

How dare Chuck or ANY journo tell the truth about BIDEN?!

Ooooh, not the middle finger!

Heh.

Get your popcorn.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, but this is too funny.

They simply can’t stand any sort of truth or criticism of their cult leader.

Because c’mon, it’s a cult.

***

