As Twitchy readers know, Glenn Kessler fanboyed hard this morning about Jen Psaki and ‘reality-ground White House press briefings.’ He didn’t even bother trying to hide his admiration for the incoming administration which we suppose is no surprise since he didn’t bother to hide his hatred for the administration exiting.

Get ready for reality-grounded White House press briefings https://t.co/i7WAc965NH — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 19, 2021

CBS’ Kathryn Watson was quick to point out to ol’ Glenn what his real job is and we couldn’t clap and say ‘huzzah’ any louder if we tried.

This isn't how we in the press should be framing things. Of course we want a good working relationship and I certainly hope this press office has a better relationship with the truth, but it's our job to diligently question the Biden administration, too. https://t.co/zTJ3cz9xqY — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) January 19, 2021

Their job is to diligently question the Biden administration as well.

The appearance of objectivity is a good place to start. — Johann Eck (@JohannMaierEck) January 19, 2021

Appearances only go so far but fair point. Imagine if we could rely on our media to act like real journalists for a change! Crazy talk.

I appreciate you saying that — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) January 19, 2021

Yes, I agree. Your job is every bit as important as our incoming administrations. Keep us informed. — 💫Saint Jimmy💫 (@RocketYonder) January 19, 2021

