So much for Sleepy Joe packing the courts or getting rid of the Electoral College. He can’t even get a third round of stimulus checks he PROMISED to people if Democrats won the Senate passed. Pretty sure we’ll be writing about Senator Joe Manchin a LOT over the next two years.

This is gonna be fun!

BREAKING: Sen. Joe Manchin (https://t.co/EHSclJLRrQ.) says "absolutely not" to a round of $2,000 stimulus checks Biden promised to approve $2K checks if Georgia Dems won their Senate races. Pelosi and Schumer also on board W/ @ericawerner @mikedebonis https://t.co/IjsVMI3kD6 — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) January 8, 2021

From the Washington Post:

President-elect Joe Biden’s plans for a major new economic relief package boosting stimulus payments to $2,000 ran into possibly fatal opposition from his own party Friday as Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) said he would “absolutely not” support a new round of checks.

Womp wompity womp womp.

Manchin warned them … sheesh.

If $2k isn't approved, that'll destroy Democrats in future elections. — Tony Del Signore (@Anthony_John824) January 8, 2021

It will indeed.

Joe Manchin to Biden, Schumer and Pelosi… pic.twitter.com/Cs2bSJZss1 — Ashley (@Ashley67311506) January 8, 2021

Gridlock! Gridlock! Gridlock! — Pop Copy (@urbanmeyerlives) January 8, 2021

So it’s Democrats blocking $2000 checks now — Abolish Police, Prisons, FBI & CIA (@bxcommie) January 8, 2021

Well, one of them is.

Sounds like the Democrats voting in Democrats are a little worried …

Manchin is one guy. — John Gentile (@john_gentile) January 8, 2021

Yeah, but he could break that 50/50 tie and in the WRONG way.

Heh.

As we said, this is gonna be fun.

