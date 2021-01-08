So much for Sleepy Joe packing the courts or getting rid of the Electoral College. He can’t even get a third round of stimulus checks he PROMISED to people if Democrats won the Senate passed. Pretty sure we’ll be writing about Senator Joe Manchin a LOT over the next two years.
This is gonna be fun!
BREAKING: Sen. Joe Manchin (https://t.co/EHSclJLRrQ.) says "absolutely not" to a round of $2,000 stimulus checks
Biden promised to approve $2K checks if Georgia Dems won their Senate races. Pelosi and Schumer also on board
W/ @ericawerner @mikedebonis https://t.co/IjsVMI3kD6
— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) January 8, 2021
From the Washington Post:
President-elect Joe Biden’s plans for a major new economic relief package boosting stimulus payments to $2,000 ran into possibly fatal opposition from his own party Friday as Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) said he would “absolutely not” support a new round of checks.
Womp wompity womp womp.
Manchin warned them … sheesh.
If $2k isn't approved, that'll destroy Democrats in future elections.
— Tony Del Signore (@Anthony_John824) January 8, 2021
It will indeed.
Joe Manchin to Biden, Schumer and Pelosi… pic.twitter.com/Cs2bSJZss1
— Ashley (@Ashley67311506) January 8, 2021
Gridlock! Gridlock! Gridlock!
— Pop Copy (@urbanmeyerlives) January 8, 2021
So it’s Democrats blocking $2000 checks now
— Abolish Police, Prisons, FBI & CIA (@bxcommie) January 8, 2021
Well, one of them is.
Sounds like the Democrats voting in Democrats are a little worried …
Manchin is one guy.
— John Gentile (@john_gentile) January 8, 2021
Yeah, but he could break that 50/50 tie and in the WRONG way.
Heh.
As we said, this is gonna be fun.
***
Related:
Dude, does it just suck being you?! Oliver Darcy makes TOOL of himself going after cable companies for carrying Fox News
Ouch-Town, population YOU, bro! Ben Shapiro’s ‘good news’ for the media about their Capitol/Trump supporter coverage is pretty damn BRUTAL
Megyn Kelly just needs 1 tweet to TORCH Jack when Twitter allows Chinese Embassy to pretend concentration camps are RAD