If you’ve been paying any attention to the media today (and if you haven’t we would hardly blame you), you see a rather large effort being made to discredit anyone claiming that Antifa of BLM was present during Wednesday’s protest at the Capitol. KUTV’s Heidi Hatch is covering the story of a local man who allegedly attended the protests just to ‘document’ them, a man who happens to tweet a lot of hashtags like #F*ckTrump, #BLM, and of course, #antifa.

Keep in mind, many people need the narrative to be that Trump inspired the violence and this thread kinda sorta debunks that, at least in part.

Take a look.

Interesting hashtags, right?

Yikes.

Trending

He was documenting by trying to break through a window in the U.S. Capitol? Really?

Fascinating.

Wow.

We grabbed just one of his retweets:

And one of his own tweets which isn’t nearly as violent but notice his hashtags:

This is also his header on Twitter:

Maybe it’s just us but he doesn’t really seem like a Trump supporter.

Sayin’.

***

Related:

NOT helping! AOC’s thread calling for removal of Trump AND Republicans for ‘inciting attack on the nation’ does NOT go well, like at all

A-hole fascist says WHAT? ABC’s Rick Klein claiming Trump’s movement needs to be ‘cleansed’ BACKFIRES bigly

Yup, they SUCK: Tom Elliott’s montage of media literally ENDORSING political violence from ANTIFA absolutely infuriating (watch)

Tags: antifaBLMCapitolHeidi HatchJohn SullivanTrumpUtah