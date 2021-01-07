If you’ve been paying any attention to the media today (and if you haven’t we would hardly blame you), you see a rather large effort being made to discredit anyone claiming that Antifa of BLM was present during Wednesday’s protest at the Capitol. KUTV’s Heidi Hatch is covering the story of a local man who allegedly attended the protests just to ‘document’ them, a man who happens to tweet a lot of hashtags like #F*ckTrump, #BLM, and of course, #antifa.

Keep in mind, many people need the narrative to be that Trump inspired the violence and this thread kinda sorta debunks that, at least in part.

Take a look.

KUTV has confirmed a Utah man involved in violent protests in Utah this Spring was in D.C & stormed the Capitol amid violent protests. @JimSpiewak spoke to him. The story on 2 News at 10. His most often used hashtags: #blm #antifa #burn #fuckthesystem #abolishthepolice #fucktrump — Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) January 7, 2021

Interesting hashtags, right?

John Sullivan faced charges here in Utah after organizing protests. His most recent video post on Intsa. https://t.co/hD7A90Cc2s — Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) January 7, 2021

Yikes.

The Utah man told 2 News he was there to document the protests. He is seen in the video moments after a woman was shot and killed trying to break through a window in the U.S. Capitol. You can hear from him tonight at 10. pic.twitter.com/WRwtupKZ3y — Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) January 7, 2021

He was documenting by trying to break through a window in the U.S. Capitol? Really?

Fascinating.

John Sullivan known on the Utah protest scene was inside the U.S. Capitol. He got in through a broken window. He says he was there to document the protest. No matter what he watched a woman die and could now face charges. https://t.co/x3bm77w3dq — Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) January 7, 2021

Wow.

You can look at John Sullivan’s twitter feed @activistjohn for yourself. Or check out his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/cXgRbPFLCV — Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) January 7, 2021

We grabbed just one of his retweets:

And one of his own tweets which isn’t nearly as violent but notice his hashtags:

This is also his header on Twitter:

Maybe it’s just us but he doesn’t really seem like a Trump supporter.

Sayin’.

***

Related:

NOT helping! AOC’s thread calling for removal of Trump AND Republicans for ‘inciting attack on the nation’ does NOT go well, like at all

A-hole fascist says WHAT? ABC’s Rick Klein claiming Trump’s movement needs to be ‘cleansed’ BACKFIRES bigly

Yup, they SUCK: Tom Elliott’s montage of media literally ENDORSING political violence from ANTIFA absolutely infuriating (watch)