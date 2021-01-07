Nothing says you want to unite with people you disagree with like calling for them and their movement to be ‘cleansed.’ We know, it’s really poor to compare modern-day politics to Nazis and fascism but this is straight out of that playbook.

Cleansing. Yikes.

Take a gander:

Trump will be an ex-president in 13 days. The fact is that getting rid of Trump is the easy part. Cleansing the movement he commands is going to be something else.

https://t.co/KnEloRm123 via @ABC — Rick Klein (@rickklein) January 7, 2021

Trump supporters aren’t allowed to protest apparently.

From ABC News:

Chatsen Buttigieg, the husband of Pete Buttigieg, Biden’s Transportation secretary nominee, wrote on Twitter Wednesday, “White privilege is violently storming the US Capitol and just … being sent home.” We don’t know how many arrests will be made in the end, or who has been charged, but it’s shocking arrests were in the dozens as of 10:30 p.m. and not the hundreds. The nation will need to process the events of Wednesday for weeks and years to come, but a part of the many layers of healing will be a demonstration that those those involved in an insurrection face justice, an acknowledgment that we police Americans unevenly in this country and a commitment to try to fix that.

They really think the people ‘storming’ the White House were doing it out of white privilege?! SERIOUSLY?! These people have been locked down in their homes for MONTHS, their jobs taken them, their children taken out of school, their livelihoods destroyed ALL while watching these same a-holes babbling about white privilege endorsing outright political violence on the Left.

And they wonder why they’re pissed off? THEY’RE the ones who need to be cleansed?!

*throws things*

Bring it asshole pic.twitter.com/zBOocg1oUr — Diane B (@dmb1031) January 7, 2021

"Cleansing" is an interesting term. Seems like a leader in Germany used the same term in the 1930's and 1940's. It was problematic. — We hold these truths to be self-evident… (@BradH0101) January 7, 2021

Got your brown shirt back from the cleaners I see. — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) January 7, 2021

Sorry to disagree, but it is the corrupt media that needs to be cleansed of elitists who think they know better than the rest of us. — Mark Wiegert (@mkwiegert) January 7, 2021

That could work.

“Cleansing” ? Where have I heard that before? — Bakes (@bakesinnc29) January 7, 2021

This sounds awfully Nazi-ey — Charlie (@SaintCharlie) January 7, 2021

"Cleansing", huh? I wonder where I've heard that before… pic.twitter.com/JcKflCAAPT — MAC with a Vengeance (@BlackHillsMAC) January 7, 2021

Cleanse? Hitler would be so proud of you. — 🍸🎉Jenny 2021 Optimist (@JCEdmund) January 7, 2021

We're not going anywhere, tough guy. — Mr. Jeremy Turner (@MrJeremyTurner) January 7, 2021

"Cleansing?" Wow you people really are something else….you don't even try to hide it. — Brooklyn Mom aka Crooklyn Mom (@JoanneR10) January 7, 2021

I'm not going anywhere. What is this "cleansing" you speak of? You represent a major network you probably better delete this 🤔 — DeniseVB (@blogho) January 7, 2021

His network likely agrees with him.

Sums it up nicely.

***

Related:

Yup, they SUCK: Tom Elliott’s montage of media literally ENDORSING political violence from ANTIFA absolutely infuriating (watch)

GARBAGE: Ali Velshi, Matt McDermott and other media toads completely FACE-PLANT over BLM protests ‘coverage’ and it’s a glorious thing