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'Anti-Billionaire Progressive Group' Shatters Irony Detectors After Endorsement in Calif. Gov Race

Doug P. | 9:15 PM on April 20, 2026
AngieArtist

The primary in the race for the next governor of California will take place in June. Eric Swalwell dropping out has scrambled the Democrat side of the equation a little bit, and some on the progressive side have chosen irony as the only option. 

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That's where "Our Revolution" has gained some notice after their primary endorsement: 

Well, that's an interesting turn of events: 

"Anti-billionaires for billionaires... but just this once!"

Print those signs right now!

*Chef's kiss*

We can't wait to see anti-billionaire Bernie Sanders campaigning for billionaire Tom Steyer before too long.

That's just special!

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Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
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To put it mildly.

It's very much alive. 

But just this one time. Just this ONE time. 

So the "billionaires are bad" thing is bulls**t as long as certain billionaires are on the "correct" side. Note taken.

*****

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