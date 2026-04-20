'Anti-Billionaire Progressive Group' Shatters Irony Detectors After Endorsement in Calif. Gov Race

The primary in the race for the next governor of California will take place in June. Eric Swalwell dropping out has scrambled the Democrat side of the equation a little bit, and some on the progressive side have chosen irony as the only option.

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That's where "Our Revolution" has gained some notice after their primary endorsement:

JUST IN: Anti-billionaire progressive group "Our Revolution" officially endorses Tom Steyer for California governor. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) April 20, 2026

Well, that's an interesting turn of events:

I’m honored to receive @OurRevolution endorsement, and as Governor, I’ll work tirelessly to realize our shared vision of a California that works for working people. https://t.co/kXquvzhu8Y — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) April 20, 2026

"Anti-billionaires for billionaires... but just this once!"

Print those signs right now!

Anti-billionaire group endorses billionaire. Perfect. No notes. https://t.co/ci6poP6ZQI — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) April 21, 2026

*Chef's kiss*

We can't wait to see anti-billionaire Bernie Sanders campaigning for billionaire Tom Steyer before too long.

That's just special!

BAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA



AHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHA



AHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA



AGAHAHHAHAKAHAHAHHANDMFKFJWVWVJJFAFWVRBMXKAGWVSB🤣😆🤣😝🤣😆😝😆🤣😆😝😆🤣😆🤣😆🤣😆🤣🤣🤣😫🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/VUd6gb7gza — The Misfit Patriot (@misfitpatriot_) April 20, 2026

To put it mildly.

As it turns out, irony is not dead. https://t.co/CuXZ53ksxe — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) April 20, 2026

It's very much alive.

I guess billionaires are good now? https://t.co/xsyRbAbtOM — Huzzah (@huzzahmpls) April 20, 2026

But just this one time. Just this ONE time.

It’s (D)ifferent when the billionaires are in their party. — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) April 20, 2026

So the "billionaires are bad" thing is bulls**t as long as certain billionaires are on the "correct" side. Note taken.

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