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Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: Ex-Obama US Attorney Mocks Kash Patel’s Odds in 'Biased' D.C. Court

justmindy
justmindy | 7:50 PM on April 20, 2026
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The Atlantic wrote a nasty hit piece on Kash Patel last week. Today, Patel announced he's suing. Good for him! A former Obama US attorney had an, um, interesting response to that news.

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Wait, what? Is this former US attorney saying DC juries are inherently biased against Republican plaintiffs? 

They're not even trying to hide it anymore. 

It sounds like that's exactly what she is saying. 

Very clearly, Democrats don't care about justice and the rule of law. They care about using the court system to punish Republicans. 

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They're proud of it.

It's sickening to see her be smug about this. 

It would be a big story if a US attorney under a Republican said this. It's not so much when a Democrat says it because there's a (D) double standard for Democrats. 

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It's insane.

This is zero surprise to Republicans.

Leftists aren't for anything except power. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ KASH PATEL LAWSUIT THE ATLANTIC

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