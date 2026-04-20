Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: Ex-Obama US Attorney Mocks Kash Patel’s Odds in 'Biased' D.C. Court

The Atlantic wrote a nasty hit piece on Kash Patel last week. Today, Patel announced he's suing. Good for him! A former Obama US attorney had an, um, interesting response to that news.

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Good luck with that D.C. jury… https://t.co/zDxFgKQYQo — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 20, 2026

Wait, what? Is this former US attorney saying DC juries are inherently biased against Republican plaintiffs?

Damning admission from a former top Democratic DOJ official that juries in DC are loyal to Democrats https://t.co/tEPgGSBnTO — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 20, 2026

This is the same thing as a KKK member telling you “good luck” in front of a klan judge in 1915….. https://t.co/P6LJ09LIAS — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 20, 2026

They're not even trying to hide it anymore.

So you’re saying DC juries aren’t capable of being neutral? https://t.co/ZVqgzX62KN — RBe (@RBPundit) April 20, 2026

It sounds like that's exactly what she is saying.

A liberal prosecutor who admits that jury of peers may not be a model for justice.



How interesting. https://t.co/JIVREh6ykX — Dubs (@DFDvbya) April 20, 2026

Very clearly, Democrats don't care about justice and the rule of law. They care about using the court system to punish Republicans.

Love the admission. These people are absolute trash. https://t.co/ocjB8snMTS — Jay (@AvengerUpsilon) April 20, 2026

...Except the Democrats are admitting that their corrupt deep state operatives who populate all of DC will never give Kash a fair trial.https://t.co/cFd4C08mjn — torquemada (@torquemada70421) April 20, 2026

They're proud of it.

Obama flak makes the case for closing down the Washington, D.C. federal circuit. https://t.co/rQWRfjmopZ — PunishedNixon🚁🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) April 20, 2026

Obama US Attorney celebrating the corrupt courts in our Capitol City.



The left destroys everything they touch. https://t.co/6fkPZYviTg — Jack Doran Jr.🇺🇸 (@jackdoranjr) April 20, 2026

It's sickening to see her be smug about this.

Obama US Attorney just takes it as a matter of fact that DC courts are unfair to Republicans. At least that's the way I read this. Is there any other way?



You'd think this would be a big story. https://t.co/YWKAeZW7YE — Uberminch (@uberminch) April 20, 2026

It would be a big story if a US attorney under a Republican said this. It's not so much when a Democrat says it because there's a (D) double standard for Democrats.

Democrats admit they are corrupt to the core. They are proud of it. https://t.co/SVoIyhQmjE — Buttface (@ARealButtface) April 20, 2026

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Even if it is stating the obvious, this is a Bonkers thing to say out to the Public. https://t.co/9XOZoTvKDh — Codi Wilder (@Codi_Wilder) April 20, 2026

It's insane.

Saying the quiet part out loud. https://t.co/bIIEz3dCA0 — Mixed Signal 🇺🇸 🇩🇰 (@SignalMixe556) April 20, 2026

Jury systems may no longer work…as admitted by former Obama US attorney https://t.co/JRrm7I9t0l — Peter Henderson (@PeterHe25763257) April 20, 2026

Sure sounds like this is all one needs to prove the trial needs to be moved. Good job. https://t.co/TAuE4ITytG — Jesse James (@JesseJamesTN) April 20, 2026

Saying the quiet part out loud. Ofc every conservative already knows this. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) April 20, 2026

This is zero surprise to Republicans.

Thanks for the admission. Aren't attorneys supposed to be against bias in the law? Or something like that...🤦‍♀️ — Anita Kahrs (@KahrsAnita) April 20, 2026

Leftists aren't for anything except power.

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