Richmond Public Schools’ ‘2019 teacher of the year’ Rodney Robinson tweeted about Rand Paul’s neighbor beating him up and wishing McConnell’s neighbor would do the same.

He has since deleted the tweet BUT as Twitchy readers know, the Internet is FOREVER, especially tweets.

Seems like ol’ Rod is saying that Mitch’s neighbor should beat him up, right? Called Rand’s neighbor a hero?

Keep in mind, this guy is TEACHING KIDS.

In Richmond, VA.

There’s a reason the district isn’t considered one of the better districts in the state for lovers. Seriously, this is the superintendent’s reaction to the tweet and Rod’s ‘heartfelt apology’.

RPS doesn’t condone violence of any kind. Period. Thank you to ⁦@RodRobinsonRVA⁩ for this heartfelt apology. Words matter – across the political spectrum. https://t.co/aguc2X8hNK — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) December 31, 2020

Dude, are you effing kidding us? Words matter BUT nothing will be done about the tweet.

From Robinson’s ‘heartfelt apology’:

I recently made a bad joke on Twitter about Rand Paul’s fight with his neighbors in relation to Mitch McConnell’s neighbors and I was wrong for that. No one should be assaulted. Due to my ignorance of the situation, I didn’t know Rand Paul was seriously injured in the altercation. I apologize for making light of his injuries. I do not advocate for violence against Mitch McConnell.

He didn’t know Rand was hurt? REALLY? C’mon, man!

If this had been a right-leaning teacher who threatened say Pelosi they’d have already lost their jobs, heartfelt apology or not.

Are they claiming the teacher of the year is an idiot?

I can buy that explanation. — "End Quote" Bishop (@BishopTomBishop) December 31, 2020

Not buying this for one second. — 🎄JenB🎄🇺🇸 (@BBfanJB) December 31, 2020

You have a problem. Fix it. — Laura (@NonsenseEnd) December 31, 2020

So he judges a situation before even knowing what actually happened? And he was teach of the year to the entire United States? Crazy. — Joey Conwell (@JosephConwell7) December 31, 2020

Started the apology with a lie, nice. — One Horse Pony O’Houlihan (@Earnest_T_Bass) December 31, 2020

“Words matter” unless it’s the original incitement to violence. That’s ok, apparently, as long as you “apologize” for it after the fact. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) December 31, 2020

You’re providing cover for him. — Dr. MAGAtron 🇺🇸 (@Ollie__Tabooger) December 31, 2020

Note, Kamras is keeping kids in his district virtual for the REMAINDER OF THE SCHOOL YEAR.

Like the unions wanted.

If he happened to be a conservative calling for violence against anyone on the left he’d be immediately terminated. Appropriately so. That is the only action his “joke” calls for. Anything less is a double standard. — a modern day Elijah (Craig 🥃) (@whiskeypastor) December 31, 2020

It wasn't a sincere apology. U all agree with him so u think it is fine. If it was a joke about a liberal being assaulted we all know u would NOT accept this apology Just admit that your outrage is selective and u will give this man a pass but wouldn't a right leaning teache — Kdino (@kdino975) December 31, 2020

This is weaker than Joe Biden's hips. — The Rt. Hon. Jay Collinwood, DBE (@JCollinwood2) December 31, 2020

