Government, stop trying to make COVID panic happen for policy … it’s not happening.

If only the media would actually cover the FACTS instead of spending their days focusing on the drama of COVID. We suppose they need Americans panicked and hopeless for just a little while longer but c’mon already. Honestly, we’re shocked more people don’t take the time to look at the actual data since so many a-hole governors are using it to oppress and hold them hostage but here we are.

Thank goodness for threads like this one from el gato malo.

Take a look, trust us:

this simple, counter narrative fact keeps cropping up all over the world. hospital and ICU utilization has been and remains low this year. it's terribly curious that so few of these monitoring tools provide historical baselines. getting them is like pulling teeth. https://t.co/E8mqzBj79c — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

Getting them is like pulling teeth.

Huh.

Wonder why?

we might think of this as an oversight until you see stuff like this: this woman was arrested for filming and sharing the fact that their are empty hospitals in the UK. that's full blown soviet. what possible honest purpose does that serve?https://t.co/AschDuxMcf — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

Yikes.

this is the action of a police state and a propaganda ministry, not a well intentioned government and a public heath agency. "we cannot let people see the truth for fear they might base their actions on real facts" is not much of a mantra for just governance. pic.twitter.com/6L8zxirkY0 — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

We’re seeing some seriously scary stuff, folks.

90% full ICU sounds scary until you realize that 90-100% full is normal in flu season. staffed ICU beds are expensive to leave empty. it's like flying with 15% of the plane empty. hospitals don't do that. and all US hospitals are mandated to be able to flex to 120% ICU. — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

BUT THE ICUs ARE FILLING UP.

They are usually pretty full, folks.

Especially this time of year ALTHOUGH the flu magically disappeared.

Seems suspect.

the US is currently at historically low ICU utilization for this time of year. 61% is "you're all going to go out of business" territory as is 66% full hospital use. can you blame them for mining CARES act money? they'll die without it. pic.twitter.com/es0Mv4XGrx — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

Historically low.

We are also historically low for deaths … but you know, COVID.

US hospitals have been under such strain from lack of use that they engaged in massive lay offs. they have only hired half those people back. the temp agencies are glutted with staff and have no demand. this argument that "we have beds but no docs" is flat out made up. pic.twitter.com/5TMzPFvP4X — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

So many people are sick that they had to layoff nurses and doctors.

Think about that.

many hospitals can easily hit 150% ICU at need. this is why when everyone in media was panicking about texas hospitals, the CEO's were not. because they actually know how this works and had been at the same levels the year before.https://t.co/fk3ox76Eri — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

That. ^

meanwhile, california is fiddling the data to make occupancy look like it's 100%.https://t.co/Z2dnsKFKpT — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

There’s a reason people are leaving California in droves. Let’s just hope they don’t eff up other states they are moving to.

but california ICU is not 100%. it's 81%. that is a low number for this time of year by 10-20 points. pic.twitter.com/Ccbed3Vvvi — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

BUT TRUMP IS KILLING GRANMDA.

Or something.

and no, LA is not overwhelmed. pic.twitter.com/E9CdnlYIxr — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

Not at all.

nor is SF or SD. pic.twitter.com/JusfGtuzMN — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

Who knew?

this endless "we need to save the hospitals!" canard has been the false driver of bad policy. they have not been threatened in the US throughout this whole covid pandemic. not even perennial basket case NYC needed to use overflow. unlike 2018.https://t.co/t9GGMQL8pt — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

False driver of bad policy.

We see you, Democrats.

hospitals are dramatic places. there is a reason so many TV shows have used them as a setting. crazy stuff happens every day. and you can always find some 2nd year resident having a melt down. that's why so many wash out of that job. pic.twitter.com/aARK9sW17N — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

this hospital stress has been used to push awful health policy. they stir your fear and your heart strings with histrionic anecdote and misleading data. they then use it to push masks and lockdowns, 2 policies that have shown 0 efficacy.https://t.co/lR5ZF6z7J2 — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

How many videos have we seen of exhausted ER nurses? Not quite as many as we’ve seen of dancing nurses but still.

asymptomatic spread has been shown time and time again to be negligible. you could drop it to zero and make no meaningful difference in this epidemic. https://t.co/iYENQLK7S9 — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

Ding ding ding.

and all this was known. it was in all the standing pandemic guidelines. this is not "following the science" this is ignoring 100 years of it to make stuff up and take the world on an unprecedented public health joyride that has ended in disaster.https://t.co/sFdUYqPoZy — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

Americans have got to wake TF up.

we've used tests that are not suited to purpose to and bizarrely and uniquely inclusive definitions to drive a "casdemic" and to overstate deaths using "death with" instead of "death from."https://t.co/8atnB5fnda — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

DEATH WITH … not death from.

Shameful.

and we have ignored the basic stats 101 concept of "sample rate" to make a drop in US prevalance look like a rise.https://t.co/ocBWQWb3tk — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

If you’re not getting angrier as you read this you need to check for a pulse.

Seriously.

2020 is the year we abandoned science and reason in favor of unfounded charlatanry and propaganda to force upon an unsuspecting populace policies that could not and did not work to address a problem that was never real. lockdowns and masks do not slow spread or save hospitals. pic.twitter.com/e5RNZ7cmOv — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

Not a damn bit.

there is no evidence that lockdowns and masks save lives and loads of evidence that they have not. and yet we keep going back to this poisoned well for more water every time we get scared because those who inflicted this cannot and will not admit that it failed. pic.twitter.com/3CAO2WT5OV — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

If masks and lockdowns work why are the states with the most restrictions climbing?

Derp.

the admission that this policy has been a total failure would be political suicide. if you want to know why this issue is so political, that's why. the architects of this disastrous and ineffective policy need to brazen it out and pretend it worked. — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

This right here.

To admit this was just a political game would be the end of both parties.

they need to pin medals on themselves and declare victory or they will be pariahs. their best interest is not your best interest and as they party at french laundry and jet to cabo, it's clear they do not believe a world of what they are saying. and neither should you. pic.twitter.com/RVWyEF4SdN — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

Couldn’t love this tweet any more.

anyone who cannot see by now that hospitals are fine and that lockdowns do not work is either so data illiterate as to be hopeless or so dishonest as to be not worth listening to. which one makes you want them in charge? they dominated 2020. do not let them dominate 2021. — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 31, 2020

What he/she/they said.

***

